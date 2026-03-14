



India's deft handling of the escalating tensions in West Asia demonstrates a masterful blend of diplomacy, naval vigilance, and strategic foresight, particularly in safeguarding its vital oil tankers navigating the Strait of Hormuz.





The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow chokepoint through which nearly 20 per cent of global crude oil flows, has emerged as a flashpoint amid the intensifying conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.





Attacks on vessels and heightened security warnings have drastically curtailed shipping traffic, posing a severe threat to energy supplies worldwide.





For India, the stakes could not be higher, as a substantial share of its crude oil and LPG imports traverses this route.





With dozens of Indian-linked vessels and hundreds of Indian seafarers operating in the region, New Delhi swiftly activated a comprehensive response encompassing diplomatic outreach and security measures.





A tangible success of this strategy materialised when Iran granted safe passage to two Indian tankers, Pushpak and Parimal, following high-level talks between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi.





This incident underscores the efficacy of India's direct engagement with Tehran, centred on maritime security and the imperative to keep the Strait open for energy shipments.





Even as Western vessels encountered restrictions, the diplomatic breakthrough ensured uninterrupted transit for these Indian-flagged tankers.





Complementing bilateral efforts, India broadened its consultations with global powers, engaging Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, France's Jean-Noël Barrot, and senior European Union officials.





These multilateral discussions aimed to harmonise international endeavours, preserving critical shipping lanes and averting disruptions to global energy flows amid the West Asian turmoil.





On the military front, the Indian Navy bolstered its presence through Operation Sankalp, deploying warships in the Arabian Sea and Gulf of Oman to protect commercial shipping.





This operation facilitates rapid responses to potential threats, underscoring India's commitment to securing its maritime interests.





In response to merchant vessels stranded near the Strait, India is contemplating naval escorts for its cargo ships, a measure designed to navigate the increasingly hazardous corridor targeted by conflict-related incidents.





Guided-missile destroyers and frigates stand ready in strategic positions within the Arabian Sea and Gulf of Oman, poised for intervention should Indian vessels encounter peril.





Vigilance extends to the human element, with authorities and Indian embassies monitoring dozens of Indian-linked ships and hundreds of seafarers in the Persian Gulf and adjacent waters around the clock.





To manage the crisis effectively, Indian shipping authorities have implemented emergency coordination systems, including enhanced safety protocols, routine reporting, and a dedicated response team for swift action.





Looking ahead, the government and oil firms are devising energy security contingencies, scouting alternative supplies from the United States and Africa to mitigate reliance on the Hormuz route.





Strategic petroleum reserves remain an option should shipping disruptions imperil domestic fuel availability.





India's multifaceted strategy—merging diplomacy with naval preparedness and forward-thinking energy planning—has yielded early dividends, as evidenced by the safe passage of Pushpak and Parimal.





This balanced engagement with regional powers positions New Delhi to shield its energy lifelines amid geopolitical volatility.





News18







