



Iran has inscribed messages of gratitude to the "people of India" on missiles launched towards Israel amid the escalating Middle East conflict. Visuals shared by the Iranian Consulate General in Mumbai and state media depict personnel from Iran's Aerospace Force using blue markers to write phrases such as "Thank you, people of India" on the weapons prior to their deployment.





This symbolic gesture occurred during what Iran describes as the 83rd wave of its military campaign, dubbed Operation True Promise 4, executed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The IRGC's official statement, reported by Press TV, claims the strikes successfully targeted key American and Israeli military assets across the region.





Among the objectives were oil storage facilities in Ashdod, military sites near Modi’in, and a US military information exchange centre. Iran also reported hits on American bases at Al-Dhafra and Al-Udeiri, as well as facilities at Ali Al-Salem Air Base and Sheikh Isa Base. The operation involved a combination of long- and medium-range missiles, precision-strike systems, and drones.





Similar thankful messages appeared on other missiles, addressed to people in Spain, Pakistan, and Germany. This suggests a deliberate outreach by Tehran to nations viewed as sympathetic amid the ongoing hostilities.





The mention of India stands out against recent developments underscoring relatively cordial ties between the two nations during the war. Iran recently confirmed safe passage for Indian vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint, even as it imposes restrictions on ships from the United States and its allies.





Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi explicitly named India among a select group of "friendly" countries exempt from these maritime curbs, despite the tense regional situation. This concession highlights Tehran's strategic signalling to New Delhi.





Adding to the context are heartfelt humanitarian efforts from ordinary Indians, particularly in Jammu and Kashmir. In recent weeks, civilians there have launched donation drives to assist those impacted by the conflict in Iran, contributing cash, jewellery, gold, copper items, and household goods.





Stories of personal sacrifice have gained widespread attention, including one Kashmiri woman who donated gold saved for nearly three decades in memory of her late husband. The Iranian Embassy in India publicly thanked such initiatives, stating the support would "never be forgotten".





Children in India have also participated movingly. The "Iran in India" social media account shared an emotional post about young donors emptying their piggy banks to aid students at Minab School in Iran. Described as gifts from "small yet love-filled hearts", these contributions targeted peers affected by the war.





This gesture drew added poignancy from the Minab school tragedy, where numerous children perished in a missile strike during the conflict. The embassy hailed it as a profound symbol of compassion, reaffirming gratitude to India.





Iran's public displays of appreciation thus blend military symbolism with responses to tangible Indian solidarity. Yet, they also spotlight India's nuanced diplomatic stance, as it navigates humanitarian impulses, longstanding ties with Iran, and key partnerships with the US and Israel.





India has consistently condemned the Middle East crisis, which erupted following US-Israel strikes on Iran on 28 February. New Delhi has urged dialogue and diplomacy as the path to resolution, maintaining a balanced approach amid the volatility.





These events underscore the interplay of grassroots empathy and high-level pragmatism in India-Iran relations. As the conflict persists, such gestures may influence perceptions on both sides, even as global powers watch closely.





Agencies







