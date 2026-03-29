



Two Indian-flagged LPG carriers, BW Tyr and BW Elm, successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, 28 March 2026, according to data from ship tracker websites.





These vessels, owned by BW LPG India—a subsidiary of the prominent BW Group—boast a combined cargo capacity exceeding 106,000 tonnes.





A reliable source indicates that the pair is transporting approximately 93,000 tonnes of LPG, a volume equivalent to three days of India's current LPG import needs. Prior to their transit, BW Tyr and BW Elm had been anchored north of Dubai-Ras Al Khaimah on Friday, 27 March 2026, alongside three other Indian LPG carriers.





The successful passage of BW Tyr and BW Elm marks the sixth Indian LPG carrier to navigate this critical chokepoint in recent weeks. Iranian authorities, who provide explicit approvals for strait transits, have mandated that vessels adhere closely to the Iranian coast, routing around Iran's Larak Island for visual confirmation of vessel affiliations.





Ship-tracking data confirms that these two vessels followed the new IRGC-controlled route, transiting through Iran's territorial waters outbound via the Strait of Hormuz. Toomer Raanan, maritime risk analyst at Lloyd’s List—a leading provider of shipping news, analysis, and data—highlighted this adherence in his assessment.





The Strait of Hormuz remains a linchpin for global energy trade, with over 20 per cent of the world's liquefied petroleum gas passing through it annually. India, as one of the world's largest LPG importers, relies heavily on this route for domestic consumption, powering millions of households and industries.





Recent Iranian directives introduce new navigational protocols, compelling ships to skirt Larak Island and stay within visual range of Iranian patrols. This IRGC-monitored path heightens risks for commercial shipping, blending territorial enforcement with geopolitical signalling.





Saturday's transit surprised observers, following Iran's rejection of other vessels the previous day, signalling selective enforcement. Iran had previously signalled openness to ships affiliated with certain nations, including India, facilitating these passages.





As tensions simmer, maritime insurers and risk assessors like Lloyd’s List closely monitor compliance with the Larak Island route. Non-adherence could trigger interdiction, delays, or escalation, amplifying costs for operators and importers alike.





The BW Tyr and BW Elm transits affirm Indian shipping's navigational agility amid enforced IRGC protocols. Defence analysts note India's growing naval presence in the Indian Ocean could extend protective umbrellas to merchant fleets.





Agencies







