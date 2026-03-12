



Iran has escalated its missile campaign against Israel by deploying ballistic missiles equipped with cluster bomb warheads, according to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF). Officials revealed that nearly half of the approximately 300 missiles launched on Tuesday carried these controversial munitions.





The IDF reported that most incoming threats were successfully intercepted by Israel's multi-layered air defence systems.





However, one missile with a large cluster warhead detonated in an open area outside Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem. No casualties resulted from this incident.





Cluster bomb warheads release dozens of submunitions, each packed with several kilograms of explosives, scattering over a roughly 10-kilometre radius. These weapons are notorious for their indiscriminate nature, posing long-term risks from unexploded ordnance. Their use contravenes the 2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions, though neither Iran, Israel, nor the United States has signed the treaty.





This Iranian barrage follows a US-Israel bombing campaign targeting Iranian assets. Tehran's retaliation has inflicted heavy tolls, with Israeli health authorities confirming 12 deaths and over 2,000 injuries from strikes on Israeli soil.





In response, the IDF executed precision airstrikes in Lebanon, hitting assets linked to Hezbollah's Al-Quds Al-Hassan Association. These facilities allegedly financed weapons procurement and terrorist operations, aiming to cripple the group's logistics.





A key Hezbollah figure, Hassan Salameh, commander of the 'Nassar' Unit, was eliminated in an Israeli Air Force strike near Jwaya. The IDF described Salameh as a veteran operative who held multiple senior roles within the organisation.





Israeli forces also struck deep inside Iran, conducting combined operations in Tehran and Tabriz. Targets included a special unit's command centre in Tabriz, an "Imam Hassan" security compound in Tehran, and facilities overseeing ballistic missile launches and artillery.





Further strikes hit a command centre for intelligence and general security police in Maragheh Province, alongside a major Basij forces compound in Tabriz. These actions underscore Israel's willingness to project power directly into Iranian territory.





The conflict has broadened across West Asia, with Iranian missiles and drones now targeting US military bases, embassies, and civilian infrastructure in Gulf states such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan.





Global energy markets face severe strain, particularly through disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. This vital chokepoint handles about 20 per cent of the world's oil transit, amplifying risks to supply chains and prices.





As tensions mount, analysts warn of potential further escalation, drawing in regional proxies and superpower interests. The use of cluster munitions signals Iran's shift toward area-denial tactics, complicating defensive efforts.





