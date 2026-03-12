



The Indian Embassy in Qatar has confirmed the successful departure of over 500 Indian nationals who were stranded in the country on Wednesday (11-Mar-2026). These individuals boarded Qatar Airways flights last night, heading to New Delhi and various other destinations across India.





This operation marks a significant step in addressing the plight of Indians affected by the current unrest.





In a further update, the Embassy has announced that Qatar Airways will operate two additional flights on Thursday (12-Mar-2026). One flight is scheduled for New Delhi, while the other will head to Mumbai. These departures provide a vital lifeline for those still awaiting repatriation, ensuring continued momentum in the evacuation process.





The Embassy emphasised that its three dedicated 24-hour helplines remain fully operational. Indian nationals in Qatar are encouraged to utilise these lines for any queries or assistance related to travel arrangements, safety concerns, or documentation needs. This round-the-clock support underscores the Embassy's commitment to the welfare of the Indian community.





Special measures have been implemented to expedite passport services amid the crisis. The Embassy is prioritising the quick issuance of passports for Indian nationals, with Tatkal passports now being processed and delivered within just one to two days. To facilitate this, the Embassy premises are open every day of the week, including weekends, for accepting applications.





This accelerated passport service is a direct response to the urgent demands created by the situation. Many stranded Indians require immediate documentation to board evacuation flights or seek alternative travel options. Embassy officials are working tirelessly to clear backlogs and prevent further delays.





The Embassy has issued a strong advisory urging all community members to treat official alerts and warnings with utmost seriousness. Individuals must adhere strictly to guidelines issued through verified channels to ensure personal safety and contribute to broader evacuation efforts.





In a specific caution, the Embassy has warned against approaching any unidentified objects, debris, or fragments encountered in the vicinity. Such items could pose severe risks, including explosive hazards. Residents are instructed to report sightings immediately by dialling Qatar's emergency number, 999, rather than investigating themselves.





These measures reflect a coordinated response from Indian diplomatic authorities, in close collaboration with Qatari officials and Qatar Airways. The focus remains on maximising the number of safe returns while minimising exposure to potential dangers on the ground.





As the situation evolves, the Indian government continues to monitor developments closely. Further flights and support mechanisms are likely to be announced, depending on demand and security assessments. The Indian community in Qatar is advised to stay tuned to official updates for the latest information.





Agencies







