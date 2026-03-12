



The United Nations Security Council has unanimously passed a resolution demanding that Iran immediately cease its military attacks on Gulf countries, deeming them a flagrant violation of international law and a grave threat to global peace and security.





The vote saw 13 members in favour, with two abstentions and none opposed, marking a rare moment of near-consensus amid escalating regional tensions.





The resolution specifically calls for an end to all Iranian strikes against Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan. It underscores the disproportionate impact on civilian infrastructure, including energy facilities, hotels, and transport networks, which have suffered extensive damage since hostilities intensified.





Russia and China, the two nations that abstained, have voiced sharp criticism of the resolution's wording. They argue it unfairly omits any reference to the US-Israeli airstrikes on 28 February, which killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several top officials, thereby igniting the current conflict. Moscow and Beijing described the text as one-sided, failing to address the strikes' role as the catalyst for Iran's retaliatory campaign.





Those US-Israeli operations targeted key Iranian nuclear and military sites, reportedly crippling Tehran's advanced missile program and command structures. Iranian officials have since framed their responses as legitimate self-defence against 'aggressor states', though evidence from Gulf nations points to deliberate hits on non-military assets.





Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has escalated matters by seizing control of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint for 20 per cent of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments. This move has halted much of the traffic, with armed patrols enforcing a de facto blockade that Tehran justifies as a defensive perimeter.





The economic fallout has been swift and severe. Crude oil prices have surged beyond $150 per barrel, while LNG spot prices have doubled in weeks, triggering inflation spikes worldwide. Consumers face higher fuel costs, and businesses from Europe to Asia report supply chain disruptions, with shipping insurers refusing coverage for Gulf routes.





Gulf states, long wary of Iranian expansionism, have bolstered defences with US-supplied Patriot systems and multinational naval task forces. Saudi Arabia and the UAE have reported over 50 Iranian drone and missile strikes since late February, causing dozens of civilian casualties and blackouts across major cities.





Tehran maintains that its targets are exclusively US military bases hosting forces in the region, yet satellite imagery and eyewitness accounts reveal collateral damage to refineries in Qatar and residential towers in Kuwait. The IRGC's speedboats and submarines have also harassed commercial tankers, amplifying fears of a wider naval confrontation.





The UN resolution invokes Chapter-VII of the UN Charter, authorising potential sanctions or force if Iran fails to comply within 72 hours. However, enforcement remains uncertain, given veto powers held by Russia and China, who signalled reluctance to support coercive measures without broader accountability.





Diplomatic efforts are underway, with Qatar mediating backchannel talks and Oman hosting envoys from all sides. Yet, Iran's new interim leadership, headed by a hardline cleric, has rejected the resolution as 'Zionist diktat', vowing to maintain Hormuz control until reparations for Khamenei's killing are paid.





Global powers are divided. The US and Israel hail the resolution as a victory for collective security, while European nations urge de-escalation to safeguard energy supplies. India, a major oil importer from the Gulf, has quietly ramped up strategic reserves amid warnings of prolonged disruptions.





The conflict's roots trace back years, blending Iran's nuclear ambitions, proxy militias in Yemen and Iraq, and Gulf rivalries. The 28 February strikes, executed with F-35 stealth jets and bunker-busters, represented a pre-emptive blow that shattered the fragile deterrence balance.





Humanitarian concerns mount daily. Over 2,00,000 have been displaced in Gulf border areas, with aid convoys struggling amid sporadic shelling. The World Food Programme warns of famine risks if Hormuz remains choked, as food imports falter.





Markets remain jittery, with stock indices in London and New York down 5 per cent this week. Central banks, including the Bank of England, contemplate rate adjustments to counter imported inflation from the energy crisis.





As the 72-hour deadline looms, all eyes turn to Tehran. Compliance could ease tensions and unlock frozen Iranian assets for reconstruction; defiance risks secondary sanctions or allied airstrikes, potentially drawing in more actors and transforming a regional war into a global one.





