



A major security breach unfolded in Kuwait on Friday when the Mina Al-Ahmadi Refinery, operated by the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), came under attack from multiple drones.





The incident triggered fires across several units, prompting an immediate precautionary shutdown of affected sections. KPC confirmed the event via an official statement on its X account, noting that emergency teams were swiftly mobilised to contain the blaze in adherence to rigorous safety protocols.





No casualties were reported, a fact emphasised by KPC as responders worked to stabilise the situation. The refinery, one of the largest in the Gulf region, processes vast quantities of crude oil daily, making it a critical node in global energy supply chains. This attack marks a dangerous escalation, drawing Kuwait directly into the spiralling conflict engulfing West Asia.





The drone strikes occurred against the backdrop of a three-week-old confrontation between the United States, Israel, and Iran. Tensions have boiled over into direct assaults on energy infrastructure, disrupting operations from the Persian Gulf to the Levant. Analysts view these incidents as deliberate attempts to choke economic lifelines, amplifying the strategic stakes in the region.





Just two days prior, on Wednesday night, Israeli forces targeted Iran's South Pars Gas Field, the world's largest natural gas reserve shared with Qatar. This precision strike crippled production at the facility, sending shockwaves through energy markets. In swift retaliation, Iran launched an assault on Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City, inflicting substantial damage according to Doha's Ministry of Defence.





The cycle of vengeance intensified on Thursday when an Iranian ballistic missile slammed into Israel's Haifa oil refinery complex in the north. CNN reported the strike, corroborated by Israeli sources, which highlighted vulnerabilities in even fortified installations. Haifa's facility, vital for Israel's fuel needs, sustained significant operational setbacks, underscoring the tit-for-tat nature of the exchanges.





Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, bolstered its defences amid the chaos, announcing the interception and destruction of four additional drones on Friday. Riyadh's air defences have been on high alert, reflecting fears of spillover from the Iran-Israel-US axis. The kingdom's proactive stance aims to safeguard its own petrochemical heartlands, including the massive Abqaiq facility previously hit in 2019.





Iran's Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, issued a stark warning on Thursday via X, revealing that Tehran's riposte to the South Pars attack utilised only a "fraction" of its capabilities. He attributed the measured response to international pleas for de-escalation but vowed "zero restraint" should Iranian civilian infrastructure face further hits. Araghchi stressed that any ceasefire must compensate for damages to non-military sites, framing Iran's actions as proportionate self-defence.





This rhetoric signals Tehran's readiness to intensify operations, potentially involving proxies like the Houthis or Hezbollah to widen the conflict. The US-Israel alliance has ramped up naval deployments in the Gulf, with carrier strike groups positioned to deter further Iranian adventurism. Yet, the precision of drone and missile strikes reveals sophisticated capabilities on all sides, raising alarms over uncontrolled escalation.





Energy markets reacted sharply, with Brent crude spiking over 5% in early trading following the Kuwait news. Shipping insurers have hiked premiums for tankers traversing the Strait of Hormuz, where Iranian threats loom large. Global consumers face looming price hikes, as Gulf exporters account for a third of seaborne oil trade.





Kuwait's leadership convened an emergency cabinet session, pledging a full investigation into the drone origins—suspicions point towards Iranian-backed militias operating from Iraq or Yemen. The incident exposes gaps in regional air defence networks, despite investments in systems like Israel's Iron Dome equivalents. Neighbouring states are now accelerating joint patrols and intelligence sharing to avert a broader energy war.





As the sun set on this volatile Friday, the Mina Al-Ahmadi fires smouldered under control, but the regional tinderbox burns hotter. Diplomatic channels, including backroom talks via Oman and Qatar, flicker with faint hopes of restraint. Yet, with infrastructure under siege and rhetoric unyielding, West Asia teeters on the edge of a full-scale inferno.





ANI







