



Iranian state media Press TV has reported the killing of Brigadier General Ali Mohammad Naeini, spokesperson for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in strikes attributed to the United States and Israel. The announcement came on Friday, marking another significant loss for Iran's military leadership amid escalating tensions.





This development follows a series of targeted eliminations of high-ranking Iranian officials since the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on 28 February. Naeini's death underscores the intensifying campaign against Tehran's top brass.





Just a day earlier, on Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the elimination of Esmaeil Khatib, Iran's Minister of Intelligence. The IDF highlighted Khatib's role in suppressing the Mahsa Amini protests of 2022-2023, as well as his involvement in operations against Israeli and American targets.





In a statement posted on X, the IDF described the strike in Tehran as targeted, noting that Khatib oversaw surveillance, espionage, and covert activities worldwide through the Ministry of Intelligence. His actions included the arrest and killing of protesters during the widespread unrest.





Earlier in the week, Israeli air strikes claimed the lives of two more key figures: Ali Larijani, Iran's security chief, and Gholamreza Soleimani, head of the Basij paramilitary force. These attacks occurred on Tuesday, further eroding Iran's command structure.





Larijani, aged 67 and a close ally of the late Ayatollah Khamenei and his successor Mojtaba Khamenei, died in a Monday night assault. His loss represents the highest-profile casualty in Tehran's leadership since the conflict erupted 19 days ago.





Gholamreza Soleimani had commanded the Basij for six years, playing a pivotal role in Iran's internal security and military responses. His elimination disrupts efforts to mobilise paramilitary forces.





President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned the strikes as "cowardly assassinations," expressing heartbreak over his "dear colleagues." In a post on X, he vowed that their "path will continue stronger than before," according to Al Jazeera reports.





Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi sought to project resilience earlier this week. In an interview, he insisted that Iran's political infrastructure remains "very solid" and impervious to a "fatal blow" from such losses.





Araghchi emphasised the robustness of Iran's political, economic, and social institutions. He argued that the "presence or absence of a single individual" does not destabilise the system, regardless of their influence.





He referenced the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the initial US-Israeli strikes on 28 February as evidence of continuity. Despite that profound national loss, Araghchi noted, "the system continued" to function effectively.





These successive strikes have unfolded against a backdrop of heightened US-Israeli operations targeting Iran's leadership and security apparatus. The campaign appears aimed at disrupting command chains and intelligence networks.





Iranian state media portrays the attacks as acts of aggression, while Western sources frame them as precision operations against individuals linked to terrorism and domestic repression. The true extent of coordination between the US and Israel remains unconfirmed officially.





As the conflict enters its third week, Tehran's responses have included vows of retaliation, though no major counter-strikes have materialised publicly. The leadership vacuum poses risks to operational cohesion within the IRGC and Basij.





Regional observers note that Mojtaba Khamenei, now stepping into his father's role, faces an unprecedented challenge. The rapid decapitation of allies like Larijani could test the new supreme leader's grip on power.





International reactions remain muted, with focus shifting to potential escalations. Gulf states and global powers watch closely, wary of broader instability in the Middle East.





ANI







