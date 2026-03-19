



Unidentified drones have been spotted flying over Fort Lesley J McNair, the Washington Army installation where US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth reside.





The sightings, involving multiple drones on a single night within the past ten days, have sparked urgent security concerns at the highest levels of the US government, according to a Washington Post report citing sources briefed on the matter.





The incident prompted an emergency White House meeting, with officials even considering relocating both secretaries for their safety. As of the latest updates, neither Rubio nor Hegseth has been moved from the base.





Investigators have yet to pinpoint the origin of the drones, as confirmed by two individuals familiar with the probe. The episode is being treated with exceptional gravity amid the ongoing US and Israeli strikes against Iran, heightening military vigilance against potential reprisals.





A senior administration official verified the drone sightings and subsequent White House discussions to the Washington Post. Enhanced security measures have since been rolled out at Fort McNair.





Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell refused to delve into specifics, stating: "The department cannot comment on the secretary's movements for security reasons, and reporting on such movements is grossly irresponsible."





This is not an isolated event. US military bases nationwide are on heightened alert, including Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey and MacDill Air Force Base in Florida. Both have raised their force protection to Charlie level—the second-highest designation—signalling intelligence of a possible attack.





MacDill, headquarters of US Central Command overseeing operations against Iran, has endured two security incidents this week alone. An FBI probe followed a suspicious package that closed the base's visitors centre for hours on Monday, while an unspecified event on Wednesday triggered a shelter-in-place order.





An Air Force spokesperson explained: "To ensure the safety and security of our people and the mission, commanders adjust their installation's security posture in accordance with local threat assessments."





The State Department has issued a global security alert, directing all US diplomatic posts to conduct immediate evaluations. A reviewed cable cited "the ongoing and developing situation in the Middle East and the potential for spillover effects."





Fort McNair hosts the National Defence University and several top Pentagon officials. Traditionally, it has not quartered political leaders, but this administration has shifted more Trump officials there, including outgoing Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, due to personal security worries.





Its proximity to Capitol Hill and the White House makes it convenient, yet security experts highlight its relative vulnerability, lacking the robust buffers of other capital-region sites.





Iran's track record amplifies the alarm. Since the 2020 US strike killing General Qasem Soleimani, Tehran has plotted retaliation against perceived culprits. During the 2024 presidential campaign, Secret Service teams protecting Donald Trump spotted unidentified drones at events in Los Angeles and rural Pennsylvania.





That September, Trump was warned of Iranian kill teams allegedly deployed in the US to assassinate him. Though no Iran link was proven in the year's assassination attempts, officials have not dismissed the possibility.





Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and ex-National Security Adviser John Bolton—blamed by Iran for Soleimani's death—received extended protection under Biden, later revoked by Trump in 2025.





Elsewhere, Iran's involvement in the US-Iran conflict has escalated. Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar, home to the Pearl GTL LNG plant supplying a fifth of global output, saw production halt earlier this month.





Four Iranian missiles struck the area, followed by a fifth that inflicted severe damage. A fresh attack on Thursday sparked fires, with Qatari authorities responding; QatarEnergy confirmed hits on several LNG facilities, causing extensive fires and further destruction.





These developments underscore a tense security landscape, blending domestic drone threats with broader Middle East volatility.





Agencies







