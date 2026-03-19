



The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have conducted a precision strike destroying an Iranian Mi-17 helicopter at Sanandaj Airport in Hamadan province, western Iran.





This operation, announced on 19 March 2026, represents a significant escalation in Israel's efforts to undermine Tehran's military aviation capabilities.





The IDF stated that the strike relied on precise real-time intelligence, enabling an Air Force aircraft to identify and neutralise the helicopter on Wednesday. This action forms part of a broader campaign to degrade the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Air Force, expanding Israeli aerial superiority across western Iran.





Sanandaj Airport, located in a strategically vital region near the Iraq border, serves as a key hub for IRGC operations. The Mi-17, a versatile Soviet-era transport helicopter widely used by Iran for troop movement and logistics, underscores the tactical importance of such assets in asymmetric warfare.





This helicopter destruction deepens the blows inflicted on Iran's military infrastructure amid the third week of intensified West Asia conflict. Israeli officials emphasise that such strikes aim to prevent IRGC forces from regrouping and launching counter-offensives.





In a parallel development, Israel targeted Iran's South Pars Gas Field on Wednesday night, one of the world's largest natural gas reserves shared with Qatar. According to Axios, citing Israeli sources, the strike received tacit approval from US President Donald Trump, coordinated directly with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.





The South Pars attack sought to deter Iran from disrupting oil supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint handling 20 per cent of global oil trade. White House coordination highlights deepening US-Israel alignment against perceived Iranian aggression in the Gulf.





Iran retaliated swiftly, launching ballistic missiles at Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City, the globe's premier LNG liquefaction facility. Qatar's Ministry of Defence reported extensive damage from the strikes, marking the second assault on the site within 12 hours.





QatarEnergy confirmed that several LNG facilities sustained hits, though the Ministry of Interior noted that a massive fire at Ras Laffan was contained without casualties. This exchange risks broader economic fallout, as disruptions to Qatar's LNG exports could spike global energy prices.





The tit-for-tat strikes reflect a dangerous spiral in the conflict, with Iran extending its reach to Gulf allies of the West. Qatar, a key US military host via Al Udeid Air Base, now faces direct threats to its energy infrastructure.





Amid rising tensions, Foreign Ministers from major Arab and Islamic nations convened an emergency consultative meeting in Riyadh on 19 March. Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry issued a statement underscoring unified regional concerns over Iranian actions.





The ministers invoked UN Security Council Resolution 2817 (2026), demanding Iran immediately cease all attacks, provocative threats against neighbours, and support for proxy militias in Arab states. The resolution explicitly prohibits financing or arming groups that undermine regional stability.





Further demands include halting measures to obstruct the Strait of Hormuz or threaten maritime security in Bab al-Mandab, critical sea lanes for global trade. Non-compliance could trigger additional UN sanctions or multilateral responses.





Iran's IRGC has long utilised militias such as Hezbollah, Houthis, and Iraqi groups to project power, often at odds with Sunni Arab states' interests. The Riyadh meeting signals a potential realignment, with Saudi Arabia and others prioritising energy security over past rivalries.





Western Iran's aerial domain now favours Israel, complicating IRGC resupply lines from bases like Sanandaj. Loss of the Mi-17 helicopter hampers rapid deployment, forcing reliance on road or less efficient air routes vulnerable to further IDF interdiction.





Economically, South Pars damage could curtail Iran's gas exports, straining its sanctions-hit economy further. Tehran produces over 700 million cubic metres daily from the field, vital for domestic power and revenue.





Qatar's Ras Laffan strikes threaten 77 million tons of annual LNG capacity, prompting international carriers to reroute. Brent crude surged 5 per cent post-attacks, with analysts warning of prolonged volatility if infrastructure repairs lag.





US involvement via Trump-Netanyahu coordination revives memories of the 2018 Soleimani strike, signalling readiness for escalation. Yet, Biden-era restraint appears supplanted by a harder line amid Hormuz threats.





The conflict's expansion risks drawing in more actors, including Hezbollah in Lebanon or Houthis in Yemen. Israel's western Iran operations mirror past Syria strikes, leveraging F-35 stealth for deep penetration.





Riyadh's diplomatic push may yield a fragile de-escalation framework, but Iran's history of defiance tempers optimism. UN Resolution 2817 enforcement remains uncertain without P5 consensus, given Russia's veto power.





As of 19 March 2026, aerial superiority in western Iran tilts decisively towards Israel, while Gulf energy facilities bear the brunt of proxy escalation. Regional powers monitor closely, bracing for potential wider conflagration.





ANI







