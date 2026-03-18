Matthew VanDyke, a US mercenary arrested by the counter-terrorism agency NIA





The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested seven foreign nationals, including a prominent American mercenary and six Ukrainians, in a sweeping operation targeting a suspected cross-border terror network.





The arrests, carried out on 13 March across three Indian airports, have exposed alleged plans to train militants and supply advanced weaponry in Mizoram and Myanmar.





Matthew Aaron VanDyke, a United States citizen known for his involvement in global conflicts, was apprehended at Kolkata airport. The six Ukrainian nationals—Petro Hurba, Taras Slyviak, Ivan Sukmanovskyi, Marian Stefankiv, Maksym Honcharuk, and Viktor Kaminskyi—were detained at Lucknow and Delhi airports, with three arrests at each location.





A Special NIA Court at Patiala House Courts in Delhi remanded the accused to 11 days of agency custody on 16 March. The charges invoke the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), signalling the gravity of the allegations.





According to the NIA's First Information Report (FIR), excerpts of which were shared by RT India, the group entered Mizoram without the mandatory Restricted Area Permit (RAP) required for foreigners in most north-eastern states. Indians need an Inner Line Permit (ILP) for these regions, while foreigners require RAP or Protected Area Permit (PAP).





The foreigners allegedly crossed illegally into Myanmar from Mizoram, a porous border area prone to insurgent activity. There, they reportedly made contact with ethnic armed groups (EAGs) linked to north-eastern insurgent organisations.





NIA investigations claim the group intended to supply weapons, including drones imported from Europe, and conduct training for militants. The focus was on drone warfare, including operations, assembly, and jamming technologies, to bolster camps in Myanmar.





At the centre of the case is Matthew VanDyke, a multifaceted figure described as a mercenary, documentary filmmaker, international security analyst, combat veteran, and founder of Sons of Liberty International (SOLI). His arrest marks a significant development given his high-profile history.





VanDyke first rose to prominence during the 2011 Libyan Civil War, where he joined rebel forces of the National Liberation Army fighting Muammar Gaddafi's regime. Captured and imprisoned briefly, he later documented his experiences in films that garnered international attention.





His combat record extends to battles against the Islamic State (IS) in Iraq, support for uprisings in Syria, and training Ukrainian forces amid Russia's invasion since 2022. In Ukraine, he conducted programmes in Lviv and Kyiv, developing counter-drone innovations for civilian and military use.





The NIA alleges VanDyke's expertise in conflict zones and drone technology directly fuelled the plot threatening Indian security. The group's activities in Myanmar reportedly aimed to empower insurgents operating near India's sensitive north-eastern frontier.





Mizoram's border with Myanmar has long been a hotspot for cross-border insurgencies, with groups like the Arakan Army and others exploiting the terrain. The influx of foreign mercenaries raises concerns over external interference in India's internal security.





The FIR details passport numbers and precise arrest locations, underscoring the operation's meticulous planning. Raids and interrogations continue as the NIA probes deeper connections to international terror networks.





This case highlights vulnerabilities in permit enforcement along India's north-eastern borders, where rugged terrain and ethnic ties facilitate illicit movements. Enhanced surveillance and bilateral cooperation with Myanmar may follow.





VanDyke's dual identity as a media personality and combatant adds intrigue. His SOLI organisation promotes "liberty" through training and advocacy, but Indian authorities view his presence as a direct security risk.





The Ukrainian nationals' involvement points to a multinational dimension, possibly leveraging post-2022 conflict experience. Their planned drone training could have escalated insurgent capabilities in drone-based attacks.





As custody ends, the NIA may seek extended remand for evidence recovery, including seized devices and communications. Forensic analysis of drones and weaponry will be crucial.





India's counter-terrorism framework under UAPA empowers stringent measures against such threats. The operation demonstrates the agency's reach in pre-empting hybrid warfare tactics blending mercenaries, technology, and insurgents.





Broader implications include scrutiny of foreign fighters entering India under false pretences. Visa regimes for conflict veterans may tighten amid rising geopolitical tensions.





The arrests avert a potential escalation in the Northeast, where indigenous manufacturing of drones and missiles is advancing under initiatives like those from DRDO and private firms. Protecting these borders safeguards India's strategic autonomy.





Ongoing probes will clarify funding sources, logistics, and end-goals. For now, the NIA's swift action has disrupted a nascent network with global ramifications.





Agencies







