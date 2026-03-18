



The Japan Air Self-Defence Force (JASDF) has revealed striking images of its developmental Kawasaki EC-2 electronic warfare aircraft, signalling that service entry looms in 2027. This comes as Tokyo weighs options for the final production slots of the C-2 transport platform, from which the EC-2 prototype has been derived.





On 12 March, the JASDF Air Development and Test Command shared photographs of the aircraft, captured at Gifu air base. Converted from the very first C-2 delivered to the force, the EC-2 showcases a radically modified airframe tailored for electronic attack missions.





Its most eye-catching feature is a prominent 'Platypus' nose extension, which experts believe accommodates advanced radar jamming antennas. This design allows the jet to fly towards hostile targets while disrupting enemy radar emissions from a standoff position.





Adding to its distinctive profile are lateral fairings along both sides of the rear fuselage. These housings likely integrate side-looking electronic countermeasures (ECM) and electronic support measures (ESM) sensors, enabling the detection and jamming of incoming radar signals.





Two dorsal humps crown the fuselage spine. One probably contains a satellite communications array for secure beyond-line-of-sight data links, while the other is dedicated to specialised jamming gear aimed at severing enemy data links and command networks.





Powered by a pair of reliable GE Aerospace CF6 turbofan engines, the EC-2 builds on the C-2's proven airframe. Japan's Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency (ATLA) confirms that development will wrap up in fiscal year 2026, ending 31 March 2027, paving the way for operational service that same year.





Post-entry, the aircraft will bolster the Electronic Warfare Operations Group at Iruma air base. This assignment underscores Japan's intent to embed dedicated EW assets within its frontline structure.





The acquisition tally remains undecided, with ATLA noting that deliberations continue. Planning documents hint at procuring up to four EC-2s, a leap from the solitary EC-1 standoff jammer that served from 1986 until its retirement in 2025.





That EC-1's exit has left a glaring operational void in Japan's electronic attack spectrum. Fielding a quartet of EC-2s would transform this into a robust, permanent capability, markedly enhancing the JASDF's spectrum dominance.





To date, the JASDF operates 18 C-2s in total, but conversions have whittled the pure transport fleet. The inaugural airframe became the EC-2, while another morphed into the RC-2 electronic intelligence variant, leaving 16 in baseline logistics roles.





With precisely four C-2 production slots left on Kawasaki's line, Tokyo faces a strategic fork: prioritise transports or divert to EW platforms. This decision will shape the JASDF's force mix amid rising regional tensions.





The EC-2's emergence reflects broader Japanese defence priorities. Amid threats from advanced adversaries, Tokyo seeks indigenous solutions to bolster EW resilience, reducing reliance on ageing or foreign systems.





FlightGlobal enquiries to ATLA also probed alternatives for heavy-lift needs. Reports of acquiring second-hand Boeing C-17 Globemasters or Airbus Defence & Space A400M Atlases drew a cautious response: 'nothing has been decided at this time'.





The JASDF's ageing Lockheed Martin C-130H fleet similarly hangs in limbo. No firm replacement path has been charted, though sustainment and upgrades remain under review.





Intriguingly, ATLA referenced a FY2023-2024 trial where a JASDF C-2 tested the US Air Force's Rapid Dragon concept. This palletised system deploys multiple long-range cruise missiles via a rear ramp-launched canister, turning transports into improvised bombers.





The exercise yielded valuable data on integration and aerodynamics. 'Based on the results of the research and studies, the introduction of such equipment is under consideration by the JASDF, and nothing has been decided at this time,' ATLA stated.





Rapid Dragon's potential offers the C-2 fleet a dual-role strike punch, synergising with the EC-2's jamming prowess. Together, they could enable palletised salvos under EW cover, amplifying Japan's power projection.





This suite of developments positions the JASDF for a networked, multi-domain future. The EC-2, in particular, plugs a critical gap, ensuring Japan can contest electromagnetic battlespaces effectively.





As production slots dwindle and FY2027 nears, Tokyo's choices will reverberate across Indo-Pacific security. A commitment to four EC-2s would not only honour indigenous innovation but also deter aggression through superior spectrum warfare.





Agencies







