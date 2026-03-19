Iran's vast South Pars gas field, the Iranian portion of the world's largest natural gas reserve shared with Qatar, suffered a significant strike on Wednesday. This marked the first reported attack on Iranian energy infrastructure in the Gulf amid the escalating US-Israeli war against Iran. The assault prompted Tehran to issue stark warnings to neighbouring states, urging them to evacuate key energy installations.





Fars News Agency, affiliated with Iranian authorities, detailed that gas tanks and sections of a refinery at the field were damaged. Workers were promptly evacuated to safety, while emergency teams battled a resulting fire. The incident represents a perilous shift, as both the US and Israel had previously refrained from targeting such vital assets to avert broader disruptions to global energy markets.





Israeli media outlets widely attributed the strike to Israel, conducted with tacit US approval. The Israeli military offered no immediate comment when approached. Qatar, a staunch US ally hosting the largest American airbase in the Middle East, openly condemned the action as an Israeli operation, without referencing Washington. A Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson decried it as a "dangerous and irresponsible" escalation threatening worldwide energy security.





In swift retaliation, Iran's Revolutionary Guards directed Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar to clear out several of their energy facilities. This move underscores the heightened risk of a regional chain reaction, given the interconnected Gulf energy infrastructure. Previously, restraint on such targets had aimed to shield other producers and ease potential market recoveries from already severe supply interruptions—the most substantial in history.





Nearly three weeks into the conflict, de-escalation appears remote. Israel intensified its campaign on Wednesday by announcing the elimination of Iran's intelligence minister, Esmail Khatib—the second high-profile Iranian leader struck down in as many days, following security chief Ali Larijani. Defence Minister Israel Katz declared that "no one in Iran has immunity and everyone is in the crosshairs."





Katz revealed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and he had empowered the Israel Defense Forces to target any senior Iranian official upon identifying an intelligence and operational opportunity, bypassing further political authorisation. This policy shift marks the first public endorsement of such autonomous military action against enemy leadership. The precise timing of the directive remains unspecified.





Tehran mourned its losses with thousands flooding the streets for Larijani's funeral and those of other casualties. Protesters brandished Iranian flags and portraits of the deceased, as eulogists chanted: "Martyrs are leading the way, they’ve become more alive, burning with love." In riposte to Larijani's killing, Iran unleashed missiles towards Israel, which authorities there reported claimed two lives near Tel Aviv.





Iran claimed its overnight barrage struck Tel Aviv, Haifa, and Beersheba in Israel, alongside US bases in Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi asserted that the US and Israel misjudge the Islamic Republic's resilience, insisting it thrives as a robust system independent of any individual figure.





The strikes have propelled energy prices to new heights, amplifying political pressures on US President Donald Trump. Diesel prices across the United States surpassed $5 per gallon for the first time since the 2022 inflation spike that undermined his predecessor, Joe Biden. Global markets reel from unprecedented supply shocks, with ripple effects poised to intensify should further energy sites come under threat.





Israel has ramped up operations on a secondary front in Lebanon, targeting Iran-backed Hezbollah, which has lobbed rockets across the border in solidarity with Tehran. A ground assault in southern Lebanon accompanies escalated airstrikes. In central Beirut's Bachoura district, Israel issued early warnings for residents to vacate a structure alleged to house Hezbollah operatives, which it then obliterated at dawn.





Eyewitness footage, verified by Reuters, captured the building collapsing into rubble. Local resident Abu Khalil assisted fleeing neighbours, labelling the operation as an effort "to hurt, to terrify people, to terrify children," while denying nearby military presence. Separate strikes on apartment blocks in two other central Beirut districts received no prior alerts, killing at least 10 according to Lebanese officials. Smoke billowed from one structure as residents cleared debris from streets.





Within Israel, an Iranian missile gouged a crater into a residential pavement in Holon, south of Tel Aviv, igniting vehicles. Survivor Leah Palteal recounted: "There was an alarm, we went into the shelter, we heard a crazy boom." The human toll mounts relentlessly: a US-based Iranian rights group, HRANA, estimates over 3,000 deaths in Iran since the US-Israeli offensive began on 28 February.





Lebanese authorities report 900 fatalities there, with 8,00,000 displaced from their homes. Iranian counter-strikes have claimed lives in Iraq and Gulf states, while 14 have perished in Israel. As the war sprawls across multiple theatres, the spectre of wider entanglement looms large, with energy vulnerabilities now squarely in the fray.





Reuters







