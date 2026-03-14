



Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, has disclosed that high-ranking officials in Tehran have directed the Iranian embassy in New Delhi to actively facilitate greater cooperation between the two nations.





Speaking on 13 March 2026, the ambassador emphasised the mutual suffering and intertwined interests that bind Iran and India.





Fathali highlighted a profound sense of shared destiny in the region. "This is our suffering, and vice versa," he stated, underscoring the common challenges faced by both countries amid geopolitical turbulence in West and South Asia.





He pointed to the Government of India's supportive role towards Iran, suggesting reciprocity as a natural outcome. "For this reason, the Government of India helps us, and we should also help the Government of India," Fathali remarked, framing bilateral ties as a symbiotic partnership rooted in goodwill.





The ambassador invoked a "common faith" that transcends mere diplomacy. This shared belief system, he argued, forms the bedrock of their relationship, fostering trust and alignment on regional issues.





As Iran's envoy in New Delhi, Fathali affirmed his commitment to this vision. He revealed explicit instructions from Iranian leadership to the embassy: to pave the way for enhanced governmental cooperation between Tehran and New Delhi.





This directive comes at a pivotal moment. Iran grapples with economic sanctions, regional proxy conflicts, and energy market volatility, while India navigates tensions with neighbours, supply chain disruptions, and its push for energy security.





Historically, India-Iran relations have been robust, anchored in the Chabahar Port project. This strategic initiative bypasses Pakistan, offering India access to Afghanistan and Central Asia, and has seen renewed momentum despite Western pressures on Iran.





Fathali's comments align with recent high-level exchanges. In late 2025, Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar visited Tehran, discussing trade, connectivity, and counter-terrorism. Iran, in turn, has advocated for India's role in regional stability forums.





The ambassador's emphasis on "common interests" likely nods to energy trade. India remains one of Iran's top oil buyers via alternative channels, despite U.S. sanctions, helping stabilise Tehran's economy while securing New Delhi's imports.





Defence and security cooperation also looms large. Both nations share concerns over instability in Afghanistan and the Persian Gulf. Iran's overtures could bolster India's strategic depth against threats from Pakistan and China-sponsored networks.





Fathali's statement signals Tehran's intent to elevate ties amid shifting alliances. With Russia deepening inroads in South Asia and the U.S. recalibrating its Indo-Pacific focus, India-Iran synergy offers a counterbalance.





Critics may question the timing. Iran's overt alignment with Russia and China via BRICS and SCO could complicate India's multi-alignment strategy, yet pragmatic economic gains often prevail.





The embassy's mandate to "pave the way" implies concrete steps: streamlined visa regimes, joint working groups on trade, and accelerated Chabahar development. Indian firms like Tata and Adani have stakes there, eyeing expansion.





Fathali's invocation of "common faith" subtly references cultural and civilisational links. Ancient trade routes, Persian influences in Mughal India, and shared Islamic heritage (for India's Muslim community) underpin this narrative.





Regionally, both face Islamist extremism. Iran's battles with Sunni militants mirror India's encounters with cross-border terrorism, fostering quiet intelligence-sharing.





Economically, potential abounds. Bilateral trade hit $2.5 billion in 2025, but untapped sectors like pharmaceuticals, IT, and agriculture could triple that figure with eased barriers.





However. U.S. secondary sanctions deter Indian banks, while Iran's nuclear program fuels Western scrutiny. Yet Fathali's optimism suggests Tehran anticipates diplomatic windows.





India's Act East and Chabahar policies complement Iran's North-South Corridor ambitions, linking to Russia via the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).





Fathali's remarks, updated just hours ago via ANI, have sparked Delhi's think tanks. Observers anticipate follow-up visits, perhaps an Iranian delegation to the upcoming India Energy Week.





The ambassador's directive heralds a proactive phase. As shared "suffering" unites them, Iran and India appear poised to translate faith into fortified partnership, reshaping regional dynamics.





ANI







