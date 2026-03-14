



Paninian India, founded in 2020 by DRDO and HAL alumni, operates from a 50,000 sq ft facility with simulation labs, wind tunnels, and composite manufacturing. It received the MEITY TIDE 2.0 grant for indigenous innovation and employs over 200 engineers across 10 projects.





The SVAYATT-M1 is a Collaborative Combat Aerial Vehicle (CCAV) designed as a low-cost loyal wingman for manned aircraft in high-threat zones. It features a low-observable airframe, Paninian's in-house turbofan engine, AI-driven mission planning via Kalman Intel, and swarm coordination for strikes.





SVAYATT-M1 lacks publicly disclosed detailed numerical specifications like exact dimensions, weight, speed, or range, as it remains a conceptual prototype from Paninian India.

It employs a low-observable airframe for reduced radar and infrared signatures, enabling stealthy penetration of contested airspace. The platform integrates Paninian's in-house turbofan engine and supports STOBAR carrier operations for naval flexibility.

AI-driven systems handle mission planning, target prioritization, swarm coordination, and GPS-denied navigation via Kalman filters. It enables manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) with jets like Su-30MKI, Rafale, or AMCA, acting as a loyal wingman for high-risk tasks.

Modular plug-and-play architecture accommodates payloads for ISR, electronic warfare, anti-ship strikes, air-to-ground attacks, or attritable missions. Scalability allows single-use or limited multi-mission profiles with high survivability in threat-heavy environments.





SVAYATT-M1 enables terrain-hugging flights, GPS-denied navigation, adaptive threat response, and networked operations to boost IAF survivability along borders like the LAC. Related systems include Svayatt TD-1 target decoy and PA-LW50 wingman drone.





These platforms address pilot shortages, extend strike ranges, and support exports to allies like Vietnam, aligning with India's defence indigenisation. Development uses digital twins, SIL/HIL testing, and AI for autonomous combat edge.





​IDN (With Agency Inputs)







