



Pakistan has cancelled its annual Republic Day parade scheduled for 23 March, citing an acute oil crisis triggered by escalating conflict in the Middle East. The decision, confirmed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's office, marks a rare suspension of the traditional festivities in Islamabad.





The ceremonial event, which typically features a 31-gun salute in the capital and 21-gun salutes in provincial capitals, includes grand military parades showcasing the armed forces. This year, celebrations will be limited to simple flag-hoisting ceremonies at appropriate levels.





The move aligns with a broader austerity framework amid strained fuel supplies. Pakistan faces severe disruptions due to the war in neighbouring Iran, where the United States and Israel launched a massive offensive against the Tehran regime on 28 February.





The conflict has plunged the Gulf region into chaos, with missiles, jets, and drones filling the skies. Iran has responded with counterattacks targeting US bases in Gulf countries and critical commercial and oil infrastructure.





Global fuel supplies have been severely hampered, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz—a narrow channel between Iran and Oman. This vital waterway handles about one-fifth of the world's oil and a quarter of seaborne liquefied natural gas exports.





Pakistan, heavily reliant on imports via this route, is among the nations grappling with shortages. The crisis has forced Islamabad to implement stringent measures to conserve resources.





Last week, Prime Minister Sharif announced a four-day work week for government offices, with 50 per cent of staff mandated to work from home. Fuel allowances for official vehicles have been halved, and up to 60 per cent of the government fleet has been grounded.





Schools across the country have also been shut for two weeks to reduce fuel consumption. These steps underscore the gravity of the situation as Pakistan navigates economic pressures exacerbated by the regional war.





The Prime Minister's office emphasised that Republic Day—commemorating the Lahore Resolution of 1940—will still be observed with dignity and reverence. Ministries and departments have been advised to mark the occasion solemnly, preserving its essence despite the scaled-down events.





This cancellation highlights Pakistan's vulnerability to geopolitical turbulence in the Middle East. As the US-Israel campaign against Iran continues, the ripple effects on energy markets threaten to prolong the crisis for import-dependent economies like Pakistan's.





The decision also reflects strategic restraint, avoiding elaborate military displays amid heightened regional tensions. Analysts note that such austerity could signal Islamabad's focus on resilience and national unity in testing times.





Agencies







