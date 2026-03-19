



India's former ambassador Jawed Ashraf has been awarded the rank of Commandeur in France's esteemed Legion d'honneur, marking a significant recognition of his diplomatic contributions.





The ceremony took place on Wednesday in New Delhi, where French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou presented the insignia to Ashraf.





The event occurred in the presence of India's National Security Adviser, Ajit Doval, underscoring the high-level diplomatic ties between the two nations.





Ashraf, who also serves as chairman of the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), expressed profound gratitude for the honour.





He noted that he is the eighth Indian to receive this prestigious distinction, following luminaries such as JRD Tata, Ratan Tata, Professor Amartya Sen, Pandit Ravi Shankar, Satyajit Ray, Manna Dey, and painter SH Raza.





The Commandeur rank represents the third-highest level in the Legion d'honneur, France's foremost national award established to honour exceptional service.





Ashraf viewed the award as a testament to France's high regard for diplomacy and its deepening respect for India.





He highlighted the tremendous progress in the India-France strategic partnership under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Emmanuel Macron.





This conferment arrives amid robust bilateral engagements between India and France.





Just days earlier, on 11 March, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in discussions with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot on the West Asia crisis.





Jaishankar shared his appreciation for the exchange of assessments on X, expressing anticipation for further in-person dialogues.





In February, a landmark initiative unfolded with the official launch of the India-France Year of Innovation 2026.





The event was jointly inaugurated in Mumbai by President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the iconic Gateway of India. This occasion heralded a fresh era in bilateral cooperation, centring innovation across technological, industrial, social, environmental, cultural, and artistic domains.





A high-level delegation of 23 innovative French companies visited India as part of this launch, participating in the India AI Impact Summit & Expo.





Led by Business France, the delegation embarked on a week of strategic engagements in Mumbai and New Delhi. Their itinerary featured high-level business meetings, sector-specific workshops, and opportunities for collaboration.





These activities aimed to foster industrial partnerships, joint research and development, and technology transfers between the two countries.





The Year of Innovation emphasises four key pillars: aerospace, health, well-being and food, sustainable development and energy transition, and cultural and creative industries.





Ashraf's diplomatic career includes pivotal roles as India's Ambassador to France and Singapore, as well as heading the America division in the Ministry of External Affairs.





His accolade not only celebrates personal achievements but also symbolises the strengthening Indo-French alliance in strategic domains.





As India and France navigate global challenges, such honours reinforce their commitment to mutual prosperity and security cooperation.





ANI







