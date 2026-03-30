

Indian Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) have struggled to deliver sophisticated Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) drones for the Indian Armed Forces, primarily due to repeated failures in meeting stringent performance benchmarks.

The DRDO-led Rustom series, intended as a cornerstone of indigenous MALE capability, exemplifies these challenges; Rustom-1, derived from the National Aerospace Laboratories' Light Canard Research Aircraft, suffered a catastrophic crash during its maiden flight in 2009 owing to altitude misjudgement and engine shutdown issues.





Subsequent trials yielded modest gains, with Rustom-1 achieving only 12-15 hours of endurance and altitudes up to 26,000 feet, far short of the military's requirements for 24+ hours at 30,000 feet.





Rustom-II (TAPAS-BH-201), a twin-engine variant with ambitions for 350 kg payload and over 24 hours endurance, crashed in 2019 during tests at Chitradurga and ultimately failed to satisfy Preliminary Services Qualitative Requirements (PSQRs), leading to project closure despite 200 flights.





Technical gaps abound, including inadequate engines, unreliable payloads, and structural overweight issues; TAPAS prototypes reached just 18 hours at 28,000 feet, undermined by imported engine dependencies and all-up weight ballooning to 2,850 kg.





DPSUs lack critical enabling technologies like advanced metallurgy, high-thrust propulsion, precision sensors, and AI-driven autonomy, forcing reliance on foreign components amid export controls that stifle access to cutting-edge systems.





Composite airframes and de-icing systems remain underdeveloped, while digital flight controls and SATCOM integration have proven inconsistent in real-world trials. Bureaucratic inertia exacerbates these woes; defence R&D spending, at a mere 0.075% of GDP with 85% funnelled to DRDO, starves DPSUs of innovation funds, perpetuating a cycle of prototype stagnation.





Procurement uncertainties and limited order volumes deter sustained investment, as HAL and BEL grapple with infrastructure deficits like dedicated UAV testing ranges and secure airspace. HAL's involvement in Rustom highlighted production delays, with technology transfer from DRDO labs proving inefficient despite concurrent engineering attempts.





Talent shortages compound the problem; India's drone ecosystem suffers from a skilled workforce deficit, hampering both R&D and scaling from prototypes to deployable fleets.





Regulatory hurdles, including fragmented airspace management and certification delays, further impede progress, contrasting sharply with agile private sector pivots. Historically, the Armed Forces have turned to imports—Israeli Heron and Searcher drones dominate inventories—due to DPSU shortfalls, exposing vulnerabilities in border surveillance against China and Pakistan.





Even recent bids for Archer-NG, a BEL-partnered evolution, inherit TAPAS engine woes, with first flights delayed into 2025 despite taxi trials.





DPSU culture prioritises risk aversion over innovation, mirroring HAL's TEJAS saga where decades elapsed from design to operational clearance amid structural and avionics failures. Financial constraints bite hard; Rustom's costs escalated without commensurate performance, while private firms like Adani and Solar Industries now vie for a ₹30,000 crore order for 87 MALE drones.





This shift underscores DPSU limitations: the Defence Acquisition Council cleared indigenous procurement in 2025, favouring private players for 60% local content and 30+ hour endurance at 35,000 feet.





Private entities leverage faster prototyping and foreign tie-ups, as seen in Adani's Hermes 900 adaptations, bypassing DPSU's cumbersome state-owned processes. DRDO's monopoly on core R&D has side-lined DPSU expertise-building, with PSUs reduced to assembly roles sans proprietary IP.





Component ecosystem fragility persists; imported electronics, batteries, and EO/IR payloads falter in harsh terrains, demanding unreliable workarounds. Quality assurance lags, with uneven standards eroding military confidence; repeated crashes eroded trust in Rustom prototypes.





Global benchmarks like IAI Heron or MQ-9 Reaper highlight the chasm: seamless endurance, SATCOM, and armed ISR elude Indian PSUs.





Initiatives like iDEX and Positive Indigenisation Lists aim to rectify this, yet bureaucratic red tape and order hesitancy blunt private-DPSU synergies.





For MALE success, DPSUs must overhaul: boost R&D autonomy, forge JV partnerships, and invest in VRDE engines (180-220 hp variants underway).





Armed Forces' PSQR rigidity, while necessary, has prematurely axed projects like TAPAS, favouring imports over iterative refinement.





As of March 2026, no operational DPSU MALE drone serves, with private bids poised to fill the void—signalling a strategic pivot from public sector dominance. This impasse risks strategic autonomy; without reforms, India remains import-dependent amid escalating LAC tensions.





DPSU revival hinges on emulating private agility: prioritising user trials early, securing firm orders, and bridging tech gaps through global collaborations.





Finally, India's burgeoning private sector and start-up ecosystem offer a promising pathway to realise the nation's MALE drone aspirations, circumventing the persistent hurdles faced by Defence Public Sector Undertakings.





Companies like Adani-Elbit and Solar Industries, leveraging agile prototyping, foreign technology tie-ups such as the Hermes 900 adaptations, and swift execution, are vying for substantial orders like the ₹30,000 crore tender for 87 indigenous drones with superior endurance and payload capacities.





These nimble players foster innovation through rapid iterations, attract top talent unencumbered by bureaucratic inertia, and prioritise user-centric designs, potentially delivering operational MALE platforms by late 2026 amid escalating border threats.





By securing firm Defence Acquisition Council approvals and emphasising 60% local content, they bridge technological gaps in propulsion, sensors, and autonomy, heralding a strategic shift towards self-reliance.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







