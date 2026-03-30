



Adani Defence and Aerospace has announced ambitious plans to manufacture up to 1,00,000 guns annually, marking a significant shift from its role as a mere component supplier to a full-fledged original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in India's defence sector.





The company recently delivered its first batch of 2,000 'Prahar' light machine guns (LMGs), a licensed version of the Israeli Negev NG7, showcasing its growing capabilities.





Ashish Rajwanshi, President and CEO of Adani Aerospace and Defence, highlighted the firm's manufacturing prowess, driven by highly reliable and precise quality management systems that keep defect and rejection rates below 0.4–0.5 per cent.





This efficiency stems from Industry 4.0 digitisation, which enabled the swift and early delivery of the LMGs, signalling the future trajectory of India's defence manufacturing landscape.





Rajwanshi emphasised that Adani's strategy extends far beyond a single product. The initial LMG contract served as a foundation to establish comprehensive small arms capabilities across India, encompassing light machine guns, assault rifles, pistols, snipers, and carbines.





The company's vision is not confined to small arms. In a bold expansion, Adani Defence plans to inaugurate a large-calibre ammunition complex in Kanpur within the next two weeks, positioning it as one of the largest such facilities in South Asia for small, medium, and large calibres.





Rajwanshi described the Kanpur project as a benchmark, akin to the Gwalior unit where the 'Prahar' LMGs are produced. Meanwhile, the Hyderabad facility focuses on advanced domains like unmanned systems, electronic warfare, and loitering munitions—technologies poised to redefine future warfare.





Over the past six months, Adani has also ventured into maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, alongside aircraft and helicopter manufacturing, broadening its footprint in the defence ecosystem.





Rajwanshi underscored these developments as pivotal to the 'Make in India' initiative, aligning with the 2047 vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, where self-reliance in defence technology becomes a cornerstone of national security.





This multifaceted expansion reflects Adani Defence's determination to build indigenous expertise, reducing reliance on imports and bolstering India's strategic autonomy in a volatile geopolitical environment.





ANI







