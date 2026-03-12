



Iran has outlined three stringent conditions for ceasing hostilities with the United States and Israel amid a conflict now in its thirteenth day.





President Masoud Pezeshkian announced these terms on X, emphasising Tehran's dedication to regional peace following discussions with leaders from Russia and Pakistan.





The conditions demand recognition of Iran's "legitimate rights," payment of reparations for damages inflicted, and robust international guarantees to prevent future aggression. Pezeshkian attributed the war's outbreak to actions by the "Zionist regime and US," framing Iran's stance as a pathway to de-escalation.





The conflict erupted on 28 February when US and Israeli forces conducted joint strikes on Iranian targets. These attacks resulted in the deaths of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, senior military commanders, and numerous civilians, according to Iranian accounts.





Iran's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir-Saeid Iravani, reported a civilian death toll exceeding 1,348, with over 17,000 injured since the strikes began. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) responded with retaliatory operations targeting Israeli sites.





Escalation continued as the IRGC launched the 40th wave of Operation "True Promise-4" on Thursday. This involved missile barrages on US bases across the region, as well as strikes on Tel Aviv, Haifa, and other occupied territories using advanced weaponry.





The Islamic Resistance Movement deployed "Ghadr," "Emad," "Kheybar Shekan," and "Fattah" missiles in an operation named "First Imam of All Believers, Imam Ali (AS)." These attacks reportedly damaged at least 17 US military facilities in West Asia, per analysis by The New York Times.





Satellite imagery, social media footage, US official statements, and Iranian media underpinned the NYT assessment. Hits included bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, with significant losses to THAAD missile defence radars.





American diplomatic missions in Iraq, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia also sustained damage. US President Donald Trump declared victory on Wednesday but affirmed that troops would stay deployed until the mission concludes fully.





The United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution on Wednesday, condemning Iran's "egregious" attacks on Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states—Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE—and Jordan. India co-sponsored the measure alongside over 130 nations; it passed 13-0, with China and Russia abstaining.





The resolution decried the assaults as breaches of international law, threatening global peace and security. It demanded Tehran halt all hostilities and warned against closing the Strait of Hormuz.





Maritime tensions intensified with attacks on two oil tankers off Iraq's coast in its territorial waters. Iraqi Security Media Cell head Saad Maan reported 38 crew members evacuated, one fatality, and condemned the incident as a sovereignty violation.





Iran's state broadcaster Press TV released a documentary from the Strait of Hormuz, showcasing IRGC speedboat operations by "Basij guys from Bandar Abbas." It claimed strikes on 14 oil tankers, including two American ones, with vessels warned against deviation.





Global crude prices have surged due to disrupted oil supplies from tanker attacks and Hormuz threats. The conflict's ripple effects underscore risks to energy markets and international shipping lanes.





ANI







