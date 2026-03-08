



The New York City Police Department has taken two primary suspects into custody following a failed bombing attempt targeting Gracie Mansion, the official residence of Mayor Zohran Mamdani.





The arrests occurred during a period of intense civil unrest on Sunday, as rival protest groups engaged in a violent confrontation outside the Upper East Side landmark.





The incident has cast a shadow over the holy month of Ramadan, with city officials condemning the escalation of hate-motivated violence.





The chaos reportedly ignited shortly after midday when an anti-Islam demonstration, orchestrated by right-wing influencer Jake Lang, was met by a significantly larger counter-protest.





According to the NYPD, the atmosphere turned physical when a member of the anti-Islam group allegedly deployed pepper spray against the counter-protesters. This initial skirmish served as the catalyst for the subsequent deployment of suspicious devices that triggered a high-priority security response.





Eyewitness accounts and video footage captured the moment an 18-year-old counter-protester ignited a device and hurled it toward the opposing crowd. The object landed on a pedestrian crosswalk, emitting flames and smoke as it travelled through the air.





Shortly thereafter, the same individual was seen retrieving a second device from a 19-year-old associate. The suspect reportedly lit this second item but was forced to drop it on the street as police officers moved in to secure the perimeter.





NYPD Commissioner Jessica S Tisch described the recovered items as being slightly smaller than a football. One device was identified as a jar wrapped in black tape and packed with a volatile mix of nuts, bolts, screws, and a fuse—a configuration consistent with an improvised explosive device designed to cause maximum fragmentation.





Forensic teams are currently conducting a detailed analysis to determine if the devices contained functional "energetic material" or were intended as high-level hoaxes.





In total, six individuals were detained during the police sweep as officers worked to disperse the volatile crowd. Commissioner Tisch noted that the first device struck a security barrier and extinguished itself only a few feet away from stationed officers.





The sheer proximity of the devices to both the police line and the Mayor’s residence has heightened concerns regarding the safety of public officials and the potential for domestic extremism to turn lethal.





A spokesperson for Mayor Mamdani confirmed that both the Mayor and his wife, Rama Duwaji, were safe and unharmed following the incident. The Mayor’s office issued a sharp rebuke of the initial gathering, labelling it as "despicable and Islamophobic."





The statement further emphasised that such events serve as a sobering reminder of the persistent threats faced by the Mayor and his family due to their background and political standing.





New York Governor Kathy Hochul has been briefed on the security breach and reiterated that while the state staunchly protects the right to peaceful assembly, there is "zero tolerance" for acts of hate or violence.





While the investigation remains ongoing, the NYPD has clarified that there is currently no evidence linking this specific incident to wider international conflicts, treating it instead as a localised escalation of ideological hostility.





ANI







