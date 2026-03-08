Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has proclaimed that Israel and the United States have secured nearly total dominance over Iranian airspace in the wake of coordinated military strikes under Operation Rising Lion.





In a video message delivered in Hebrew and shared on X, Netanyahu reflected on the strategic triumphs of these joint operations, stating emphatically, "We achieved almost complete control over the skies of Tehran."





He emphasised the close collaboration with Washington, noting that the campaign proceeded with the full awareness of US President Donald Trump concerning the profound threat Iran posed not only to Israel but to the global community at large.





Netanyahu linked this offensive directly to the Hamas-led attacks of 7 October 2023, describing it as a core objective of his government since that pivotal moment.





"We have turned Israel into a regional power," he declared. "All of this requires courage, initiative and taking risks."





The Prime Minister asserted that, as promised just two days after the October 2023 massacre, his administration is reshaping the Middle East. "But we didn't just change the Middle East. First and foremost, we changed ourselves."





He recounted a deliberate shift post the "great disaster" of 7 October, characterised by a series of proactive, surprising actions that have dramatically altered the regional balance of power.





Netanyahu portrayed the Iranian regime as an existential danger, accusing it of plotting Israel's destruction through atomic bombs and tens of thousands of missiles.





Expressing profound gratitude to President Trump, he praised American leadership in Operation Rising Lion, which he said was vital to neutralise an imminent peril to Israel.





The operation thwarted plans by the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to bury and restore Iran's military assets underground, rendering them ostensibly immune from attack.





Netanyahu revealed that such fortifications would have enabled Iran to annihilate Israel and menace the world. The timely US-Israeli intervention prevented this, while also averting potential Iranian strikes on American and Israeli targets in the region.





In the campaign's opening week, Israeli forces eliminated Khamenei and obliterated hundreds of ballistic missile launchers, markedly diminishing threats to the Jewish state.





Turning to the northern theatre, Netanyahu issued a stark ultimatum to Lebanon's government, reiterating its duty to implement the ceasefire accord and disarm Hezbollah.





Failure to comply, he warned, would invite "disastrous consequences for Lebanon." He urged Beirut to seize control of its destiny.





The Prime Minister directly addressed operatives of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), placing them squarely in Israel's sights. "Whoever lays down his weapon, no harm will come to him. He who does not will pay the price."





He hinted at an elaborate, surprise-laden blueprint to destabilise Tehran's government and foster internal change.





To Iran's populace, Netanyahu framed the conflict as a liberation endeavour, though ultimate freedom from tyranny hinges on their resolve.





He envisioned a restored friendship between Israel and Iran, should the people rise at the critical juncture. "The day will not be far off when Israel and Iran return to being brave friends."





Netanyahu contended that the ayatollahs' regime imperils the world, having aggressed against 12 neighbouring states. Israel now stands as a bulwark, drawing cooperative overtures from many amid displays of its military and technological prowess.





He lambasted the United Nations for egregious hypocrisy—condemning Israel's righteous campaign against Iranian proxies in Gaza, yet ignoring the mass atrocities within Iran.





With the Ayatollah threat neutralised, Netanyahu foresaw a sweeping expansion of the peace circle encircling Israel. "Many countries today see exactly who can be trusted."





In closing, he rallied for steadfast unity: "Together we will continue to stand firm, together we will roar like a lion, and with God's help, together we will ensure the eternity of Israel."





ANI







