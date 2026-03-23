

The ongoing Iran war has sent shockwaves far beyond West Asia, disrupting energy markets, stranding citizens worldwide, and straining diplomatic efforts.

Polish Ambassador to India, Dr Piotr Antoni Switalski, highlighted these ripple effects in an exclusive CNN-News18 interview, noting Poland's decision to avoid direct military involvement while staying engaged through alliances.





For Poland, the conflict has grounded thousands of its tourists in Gulf states, alongside surging oil prices that indirectly hit European economies. Though not reliant on Gulf oil, Warsaw feels the global price hikes acutely. Ambassador Switalski emphasised the broader fallout, affecting supply chains and trade.





India faces even steeper challenges, with millions of its workers in the Gulf, stranded ships carrying Indian sailors in the Persian Gulf, and disruptions to vital gas and oil imports. These issues underscore the conflict's global reach, compelling nations to adapt swiftly.





Warsaw pledges diplomatic support for de-escalation, backing allies without military boots on the ground. The ambassador positions India as an ideal mediator, not just for this crisis but amid multiple global flashpoints disrupting commerce and stability.





He urges a deeper rethink of global governance, arguing that piecemeal responses to crises fall short. In turbulent times marked by divided powers, India stands uniquely equipped to bridge divides—some rooted in reality, others in emotion.





Poland aligns firmly with NATO and the EU, as one of the bloc's five largest members and part of the Weimar Triangle with Germany and France. Recent EU-India talks in Brussels, including with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, proved fruitful, fostering coordination.





India's non-violent philosophy and renewal ethos make it a natural leader for systemic solutions, the ambassador noted. The EU is eager for intensified collaboration with New Delhi on these fronts.





India's consistent push for dialogue has yielded results, such as direct engagement with Iran to secure the return of Indian vessels. Its balanced ties with the US, Israel, and Iran bolster its mediation credentials, as symbolised by the Raisina Dialogue where deputies from all three convened.





Global fissures—North-South, East-West, democracies versus autocracies—run deep, yet India can forge common ground. Ambassador Switalski critiques faltering institutions like the UN, hampered by ineffectiveness and funding woes.





Attacks on energy infrastructure in Qatar and Iran have weaponised oil and gas supplies, alarming the world. Poland stands in solidarity with Gulf victims, viewing these as grave threats to energy security.





On US waivers for Russian oil to steady crude prices, the ambassador sees it as a temporary fix. Echoing an EU minister, he warned that 'cheap Russian oil' proves costliest long-term, unlikely to aid Moscow's aggressions.





Poland cherishes its strong US ties and NATO commitment, dismissing doubts about the alliance's future. Warsaw trusts America's recognition of NATO's enduring value.





The debate on a new world order intensifies, with the Iran conflict exposing old structures' frailties. India, the ambassador asserts, is primed to lead reforms, leveraging its diplomacy, philosophy, and networks.





Europe holds high hopes for India's pivotal role, given its capacity to navigate divisions and rally major players. This positions New Delhi at the vanguard of reimagining global governance.





As West Asia's tensions persist, voices like Ambassador Switalski's elevate India's bridge-building potential, urging a shift from crisis management to foundational renewal.





News18







