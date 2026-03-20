



Samtel Avionics Ltd., a prominent player in India's defence electronics sector, has unveiled ambitious plans to venture into space technologies and indigenous drone systems. This expansion forms part of a broader strategy to bolster the nation's self-reliance in cutting-edge defence electronics, as announced in New Delhi on 26 February 2026, reported India Strategic.





Over the last five years, the company has significantly diversified its portfolio. It has moved beyond its core expertise in high-end cockpit displays and human-machine interface (HMI) systems to encompass sensors, electronic warfare components, and other advanced defence electronics.





These products now serve multiple branches of the Indian armed forces, including the Indian Air Force and Army. Samtel is also actively pursuing opportunities with the Navy, thereby broadening its domestic footprint.





The company's offerings have recently achieved notable international recognition. They have been integrated into operational aircraft and helicopters, which has enhanced global trust in Indian-manufactured defence technologies.





Exports are a key pillar of growth for Samtel. The firm is targeting markets in Malaysia, South Africa, and the United States, aiming to establish India as a vital alternative hub in the global defence supply chain amid surging worldwide demand.





A major catalyst for this expansion is Samtel's newly established indigenous drone division. This unit focuses on creating fully in-house platforms backed by proprietary intellectual property, marking a step towards technological sovereignty.





The drone initiative emphasises long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). These will incorporate advanced payloads and anti-drone capabilities, addressing critical needs in modern warfare and surveillance.





Samtel is eyeing the burgeoning domestic drone market, valued at approximately ₹5,000 crore annually. To sustain this growth, the company plans to develop comprehensive maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) facilities tailored for unmanned systems.





In parallel, Samtel is making inroads into the space domain. It intends to develop low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites and miniature satellites equipped with communication and Internet of Things (IoT) functionalities.





The inaugural space project is slated to commence within the coming months. Prototypes are anticipated soon, with commercial deployments projected within the next two years, aligning with India's accelerating space ambitions.





Innovation remains at the heart of Samtel's operations. Nearly 60% of its workforce is devoted to research and development, underscoring a commitment to indigenous advancements under the "Make in India for the World" initiative.





Exports already account for 25–30% of the company's revenues. Management projects this figure to climb to nearly 50% in the years ahead, reflecting robust international appetite for its offerings.





Led by figures like Mr Puneet Kaura, Samtel Avionics is positioning itself as a global leader in high-technology electronics. This strategic pivot supports India's dynamic defence and space ecosystem while diminishing reliance on imported systems.





The company's order book ambitions are equally bold, targeting ₹1,000 crore amid the ongoing defence technology push. This reflects confidence in securing major contracts from both domestic and overseas clients.





Samtel's diversification aligns seamlessly with national priorities. By indigenising critical technologies in drones, space, and avionics, it contributes to reducing import dependencies and fostering a resilient supply chain.





International deployments of Samtel's products serve as a testament to their reliability. This visibility is likely to attract further partnerships, particularly as global powers seek diversified sources amid geopolitical tensions.





In the drone sector, Samtel's focus on long-endurance platforms with anti-drone features addresses evolving threats. Such capabilities are vital for border security and tactical operations in India's strategic landscape.





The space foray into LEO and miniature satellites taps into high-growth areas. These technologies enable real-time data relay, Earth observation, and IoT applications, complementing efforts by ISRO and private players.





With a heavy R&D emphasis, Samtel ensures its innovations remain ahead of the curve. This approach not only drives product excellence but also builds a skilled workforce ecosystem in defence electronics.





Export growth projections signal strong market positioning. Rising to 50% of revenues would mark a significant milestone, enhancing foreign exchange earnings and India's stature in global defence exports.





Samtel Avionics exemplifies the private sector's role in India's defence indigenisation drive. Its expansions into drones and space promise to fortify national capabilities while opening new revenue streams.





IS







