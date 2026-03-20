



Noida-based Anjani Technoplast Ltd. has unveiled its Pressurised Missile Containers (PMC), a cutting-edge solution tailored for India's defence sector. These containers are meticulously engineered to protect high-value assets, including missiles, warhead sections, and sensitive electronic equipment. During both storage and transit, they ensure unwavering reliability in demanding conditions.





The core innovation lies in the use of advanced lightweight composite materials. These composites, often carbon fibre-reinforced polymers, offer superior strength-to-weight ratios compared to traditional metals. This design choice not only reduces logistical burdens but also enhances mobility across diverse terrains, from Rajasthan's deserts to Himalayan outposts.





A defining feature is the maintenance of a pressurised inert atmosphere within the containers. Typically filled with nitrogen or argon, this environment displaces oxygen and moisture, preventing corrosion and degradation. Such protection is vital for munitions with hygroscopic propellants or electronics prone to oxidation.





Protection extends to multiple threats: moisture ingress, fire outbreaks, extreme temperature swings, mechanical shocks, and airborne contaminants. For instance, the containers can withstand rapid decompression or impacts equivalent to MIL-STD-810 standards, ensuring contents remain operational even after prolonged exposure to monsoonal humidity or arctic chills.





Anjani Technoplast's legacy underscores their credibility. The firm has earned trust from premier DRDO labs, including the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), and the Research Centre Imarat (RCI). These partnerships have validated the PMCs in real-world missile programmes.





Mission-proven performance is evident in trials with systems like the Akash surface-to-air missile and Nag anti-tank guided missiles. Containers have successfully preserved warhead integrity during extended sea voyages and high-altitude airlifts, demonstrating seamless integration with India's indigenous defence ecosystem.





Compliance with MIL standards—such as MIL-STD-648 for composite enclosures—ensures interoperability with global suppliers. Yet, the design prioritises 'Make in India' ethos, leveraging local composites.





Logistical ease is baked into the architecture. Modular stacking, forklift-compatible bases, and integrated handling lugs facilitate rapid deployment. Maintenance is straightforward, with non-destructive testing ports for pressure checks and sensor interfaces for real-time monitoring via IoT-enabled systems.





Deployment versatility shines in multi-domain operations. PMCs support vertical launch systems on naval platforms, mobile launchers for army units, and static silos for air force bases. Their fire-retardant liners, rated to AB class per ISO 22092, provide critical escape windows during incidents.





The operational lifespan extension is quantifiable: traditional metal containers might see propellant shelf-life halve in humid conditions, but PMCs can double it to 15-20 years. This translates to substantial cost savings for the armed forces, amid rising indigenous procurement budgets.





Looking ahead, Anjani Technoplast eyes expansions like hypersonic missile compatibility and integration with AI-driven environmental controls. As India accelerates Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence, these containers position the firm as a key enabler of next-generation munitions readiness.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







