



Andhra Pradesh is set to host a landmark defence project with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) establishing a ₹15,000 crore fifth-generation stealth fighter manufacturing facility at Puttaparthi.





The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program will anchor this initiative, with the first prototype targeted for 2029 and full-scale production by 2035.





The state government has allocated 600 acres of land for the project, with an additional 400 acres earmarked for future expansion. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to lay the foundation stone on 15 May, marking a milestone in Andhra Pradesh’s industrial and defence ambitions.





The facility will focus on producing the AMCA, India’s indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter, designed with advanced stealth, avionics, and weapons integration. These aircraft are intended for deployment by both the Indian Air Force and Navy, and will eventually replace ageing fleets such as the Sukhoi Su-30MKI.





The AMCA project represents a critical step in India’s pursuit of self-reliance in high-technology defence manufacturing. The aircraft is being developed with cutting-edge technologies including radar-absorbing materials, advanced sensors, and artificial intelligence-enabled avionics.





Its role is expected to extend beyond conventional air superiority, incorporating strike missions, electronic warfare, and network-centric operations. The programme is also seen as a strategic counter to regional advancements in stealth aircraft by China and other powers.





Sri Sathya Sai district is rapidly emerging as a defence and aerospace hub. Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is establishing a Defence Systems Integration Complex at Palasamudram with an investment of ₹500 crore across 1,000 acres.





Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited is simultaneously developing a defence energetics manufacturing facility in Madakasira with an investment of ₹2,500 crore. Together, these projects are creating a cluster of defence industries in the region, reinforcing Andhra Pradesh’s role in India’s strategic ecosystem.





The district’s proximity to Bengaluru, approximately 130 kilometres from its international airport, adds to its attractiveness. With limited expansion opportunities around Bangalore, defence and aerospace firms are increasingly turning to Andhra Pradesh.





The operational airport at Puttaparthi further strengthens the region’s logistical advantages, enabling rapid movement of personnel and equipment.





Officials have emphasised the urgency of completing initial construction to meet the ambitious timeline.





The rollout of the first prototype by 2029 will be a crucial milestone, followed by scaling up to full production by 2035.





Analysts note that this timeline aligns with India’s broader defence modernisation goals, including the phasing out of older aircraft and the induction of next-generation platforms.





The project is expected to significantly enhance Andhra Pradesh’s strategic importance within India’s defence ecosystem. It will also generate substantial employment opportunities and foster ancillary industries, particularly in advanced materials, avionics, and robotics.





The integration of this facility into India’s defence manufacturing landscape underscores the state’s emergence as a key player in aerospace and defence innovation.





Agencies







