



The Sukhoi Su-57, Russia's flagship fifth-generation stealth fighter, continues production into 2026 despite persistent challenges, with Russia delivering a new batch to its Aerospace Forces in February featuring updated avionics and weapons systems.





Estimates place the operational fleet at around 30 aircraft by early 2026, far short of the initial 76-unit contract goal signed pre-Ukraine conflict, hampered by sanctions, supply chain issues, and engine delays.





The program's defining issue remains propulsion: while testing of advanced engines like Izdeliye 177 and the long-awaited Izdeliye 30 (AL-51F1) progresses, production Su-57s still rely on transitional powerplants lacking full supercruise capability.





For the Indian Air Force (IAF), the Su-57 has been pitched aggressively by Russia as an interim fifth-generation solution, with proposals for direct supplies, licensed production, and even a two-seat variant tailored for India.





Reports from February 2026 highlight India's expressed interest in localising Su-57 assembly to upgrade its Su-30MKI fleet, alongside offers of unrestricted technology transfer. Yet no firm deal has materialised by late March 2026, amid IAF scrutiny of the jet's maturity, export restrictions, and integration with Indian weapons.





Compounding this, the IAF's Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) tender—envisaging 114 advanced jets—appears headed towards a government-to-government deal for additional Dassault Rafales, building on the existing 36 in service and 26 naval variants.





Clearance by the Defence Ministry is imminent as of February 2026, potentially sealing India's largest-ever weapons pact with France ahead of President Macron's visit. Rafale's proven performance in Indian conditions, rapid delivery, and compatibility with indigenous munitions make it a low-risk bridge to bolster squadron strength from the current 29 against an authorised 42.5.





India's indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program accelerates in parallel, with private firms like TASL, L&T, and Bharat Forge shortlisted as lead integrators in February 2026, bypassing HAL.





Prototypes are targeted for rollout by 2031, series production by 2035, supported by a ₹61,000 crore Safran deal for co-developing engines with full IP transfer to GTRE. This stealth twin-engine fighter aligns with IAF's self-reliance push under Atmanirbhar Bharat, promising deep integration of Indian avionics, sensors, and weapons.





Looking further ahead, DRDO eyes sixth-generation technologies, incorporating AI-driven sensor fusion, quantum avionics, manned-unmanned teaming, and optionally-manned designs drawing from Ghatak UCAV work.





AMCA MK-2 will feature a 120 kN indigenous engine with sixth-gen traits, while parallel research explores GCAP/FCAS collaborations to mitigate solo development risks. Parliament briefings in March 2026 signal export ambitions for these platforms, underscoring a strategic shift from foreign dependency.





These developments—114 Rafales for immediate potency, AMCA for mid-term autonomy, and sixth-gen pursuits for future dominance—diminish the Su-57's appeal for India. Russia's jet, while battle-tested in limited roles and exported in small numbers, struggles with low production rates (under 50 by early 2026 excluding prototypes) and unproven stealth in contested environments. Geopolitical frictions, including CAATSA waiver uncertainties and Ukraine war sanctions, further erode trust in Russian timelines.





The IAF's doctrine prioritises squadron numbers and high-availability platforms amid two-front threats from China and Pakistan. Rafale's omnirole versatility fills gaps faster than Su-57's uncertain ramp-up. AMCA's customisation ensures sovereignty over data-links and weapons, unlike foreign jets with source-code restrictions. Sixth-gen tech hedges against peer adversaries' J-20 and FC-31 fleets.





Russia's export push persists—first Su-57s delivered abroad in 2025, with India as a prime target via co-production lures—but Delhi's diversification strategy signals caution. Speculation of 36-40 Su-57M1E approvals circulates, yet lacks confirmation amid Rafale momentum. The Su-57 endures for Moscow's VKS as a high-end enabler, not mass fleet fighter.





The Su-57 is far from "dead"—production ticks on, upgrades continue—but its road to Indian service grows narrower. With Rafale set to dominate MRFA, AMCA prototypes looming, and sixth-gen horizons expanding, the Russian stealth fighter risks becoming a footnote in IAF's transformative modernisation arc.





India's pivot reflects matured procurement: blending proven imports with indigenous leaps, side-lining programs plagued by delays.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







