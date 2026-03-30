



India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is preparing to test-fire the Shaurya-NG, a next-generation surface-to-surface missile that represents a significant leap in the country’s strategic capabilities.





Reports suggest that the missile has been designed with a range of approximately 700 to 1,000 kilometres, placing it firmly in the category of medium-range systems. Its canister-launch design allows for rapid deployment, enhancing operational flexibility and survivability in the face of evolving threats.





The Shaurya-NG is expected to be launched from mobile platforms, a feature that greatly improves its tactical mobility. This mobility ensures that the missile can be repositioned quickly, complicating adversary surveillance and targeting efforts. The cannisterised system also reduces launch preparation time, making it suitable for swift responses in high-pressure scenarios.





One of the most notable aspects of the Shaurya-NG is its hypersonic speed. Hypersonic weapons, travelling at speeds greater than Mach 5, are notoriously difficult to intercept with current air defence systems. DRDO’s upgrade of the Shaurya platform appears to focus on precisely this capability, ensuring that the missile can penetrate advanced defensive shields deployed by potential adversaries.





The missile’s design reportedly incorporates advanced manoeuvring capabilities, enabling it to alter trajectory mid-flight. This feature is critical in evading interception attempts, as modern air defence systems rely heavily on predictive tracking. By introducing unpredictability into its flight path, the Shaurya-NG significantly raises the challenge for any defensive countermeasures.





Strategically, the development of the Shaurya-NG underscores India’s intent to strengthen its deterrence posture. With regional security dynamics becoming increasingly complex, the ability to field a hypersonic-capable missile provides India with a credible edge. It signals to adversaries that India is investing in technologies that can outpace and outmanoeuvre existing defence architectures.





The forthcoming test will be closely watched, both domestically and internationally. Success would not only validate DRDO’s technological progress but also reinforce India’s standing as a nation capable of developing advanced missile systems.





For India’s armed forces, the Shaurya-NG promises to be a versatile and formidable addition to their arsenal, bridging the gap between conventional ballistic missiles and cutting-edge hypersonic platforms.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







