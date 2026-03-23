The ballistic missile threat confronting modern militaries is unparalleled in its complexity. Hypersonic speeds, manoeuvrable warheads, and saturation attacks render interception a probabilistic endeavour rather than a certainty.



Systems like the United States' Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) have faltered in live-fire tests against advanced decoys and countermeasures. Israel's Arrow interceptor, designed for Exo-atmospheric intercepts, has recorded mixed results in operational scenarios, with failure rates climbing under realistic salvo conditions.





Even the battle-tested Patriot PAC-3 struggles repeatedly. During the 1991 Gulf War, it achieved only a 40-50% success rate against Iraqi Scuds, a figure that has not dramatically improved against more sophisticated threats. Recent Saudi engagements with Houthi missiles exposed further vulnerabilities, including radar overload and kinematic defeats.





No system worldwide promises 100% reliability; the physics of mid-course intercepts demand near-perfect timing amid electronic warfare and multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles (MIRVs).





India faces acute risks from its neighbours. Pakistan's Ababeel missile, with its MIRV capability, could overwhelm point defences through sheer numbers. China's DF-21D and DF-26 'carrier killers' incorporate hypersonic glide vehicles, evading traditional radar horizons. These threats demand a paradigm shift beyond mere defence, as passive interception alone invites attrition warfare.





Enter Sudarshan Chakra, India's conceptual evolution in missile defence. Drawing from the mythological weapon of Lord Vishnu—a spinning disc that returns to its wielder—this system integrates indigenous Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) elements like the AD-1 and AD-2 interceptors with advanced seekers from DRDO's Swordfish radar. Unlike THAAD's kinetic kill focus, Sudarshan Chakra employs laser-guided precision and networked sensors for multi-layered intercepts, from endo- to Exo-atmospheric phases.





Yet Sudarshan Chakra's true innovation lies in its offensive component, transforming defence into a deterrent triad. This 'strike-back' architecture pairs interceptors with hypersonic boost-glide vehicles and loitering munitions, enabling pre-emptive neutralisation of enemy launchers.





Imagine satellite constellations like GSAT-7A cueing QRSAM variants to surgically target mobile TELs (transporter-erector-launchers) in Pakistan's Punjab theatre or China's Tibetan plateau, before missiles even loft.





This offensive layer mirrors Israel's Iron Dome with Iron Sting, but scaled for continental threats. DRDO's Project Vishnu could integrate BrahMos-II hypersonics, achieving Mach 7+ speeds to hit silos within minutes. Such capability ensures 'launch denial', compelling adversaries to rethink first strikes. In simulations, this hybrid model boosts effective kill probabilities from 60% to over 90% by thinning salvos upstream.





Technological enablers abound in India's ecosystem. HAL's UAV integrations provide persistent ISR (intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance), while BEL's Akash-NG handles low-tier saturation. Quantum radars under development at IIT-Delhi promise stealth penetration, countering China's anti-satellite threats. Private players contribute composite airframes for endurance.





Geopolitically, Sudarshan Chakra aligns with Atmanirbhar Bharat. Indigenous manufacturing sidesteps US export curbs seen in THAAD deals, fostering self-reliance amid Quad partnerships.





Exercises like Bharat Shakti have validated networked fires, with Agni-V MIRVs simulating offensive ripostes. Deployment along the LAC and LoC could deter escalation, much like S-400 batteries do today.





Challenges persist, however. Cost escalates with offensive munitions—each BrahMos-II exceeds ₹20 crore—necessitating prioritisation. Electronic warfare from China's J-20 platforms demands AI-driven autonomy, as trialled in DRDO's AI-enabled PAD interceptors. Integration with IAF's Rafale AWACS ensures 360-degree battlespace awareness.





Critics decry the arms race spiral, yet Pakistan's Shaheen-III and China's expansions leave no choice. Sudarshan Chakra's offensive edge enforces mutual vulnerability, stabilising deterrence. As India eyes Gaganyaan and SPADEX, space-based lasers could elevate this to orbital denial, nullifying ICBMs ab initio.





Ballistic defence's unforgiving nature mandates offence as the ultimate shield. Sudarshan Chakra embodies this wisdom, weaving DRDO's ingenuity into a spinning vortex of retaliation. For a nation ringed by nuclear peers, it heralds not just survival, but supremacy.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







