Recovery of Secondary Injection Thrust Vector Control booster of PSLV rocket





Fishermen off the coast of Thondi in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district spotted a metallic structure floating in the sea on 12 March 2026. Initially suspecting it might be missile debris, they promptly alerted the Devipattinam Marine Police. The object had drifted closer to the shore by 18 March, prompting a swift response from authorities.





ISRO scientists from the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram joined the marine police on site. A three-member team is now conducting a thorough inspection of the wreckage and testing the recovery location near Thiruppalaikudi. The debris has been secured for analysis.





A senior ISRO scientist, speaking anonymously to ThePrint, confirmed the part originates from the first stage of a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). "The part has been collected. It is a part of the first stage of PSLV. There is nothing to worry," the official stated. No hazards or security concerns have been reported.





Experts have identified the debris as the Secondary Injection Thrust Vector Control (SITVC) system. This critical component attaches to the base of the PSLV's first stage, delivering initial thrust during lift-off. It helps steer the rocket by injecting secondary fluids to vector the engine nozzle, ensuring the vehicle follows its precise trajectory into orbit.





During a typical PSLV mission, the first stage separates shortly after launch, plummeting into the Bay of Bengal. The SITVC is designed to burn up upon detachment and atmospheric re-entry due to intense heat and friction. Heavier sections, however, occasionally endure these forces and survive to float in the ocean, as seen in this rare instance.





ISRO's PSLV programme, operational since 1993, has conducted over 60 missions from Sriharikota's Satish Dhawan Space Centre. Recent launches include PSLV-C59 (SSLV-D3 upper stage deorbit in December 2025) and PSLV-C60 (EOS-09 in January 2026), both involving first-stage drops in the same oceanic region. The exact mission remains unidentified pending serial number checks and metallurgical analysis.





Such recoveries are not unprecedented. In 2023, PSLV-C55 debris washed ashore in Ramanathapuram, traced to the SpaDeX mission. Similar finds from PSLV-C37 (IRNSS-1H) and others have occurred along Tamil Nadu's coast, highlighting predictable splashdown zones southeast of Sriharikota. Fishermen in these areas often report such objects, aiding ISRO's post-mission clean up.





The SITVC's survival underscores the robustness of PSLV hardware under extreme conditions. Made from high-temperature alloys, it withstands launch stresses exceeding 100g acceleration and temperatures over 2,000°C during re-entry. Yet, ocean currents can carry remnants hundreds of kilometres, complicating tracking.





ISRO maintains telemetry and GPS on spent stages, but first-stage components like the SITVC lack prolonged tracking post-separation. Recovery teams retrieve larger pieces when feasible, recycling materials for future missions under India's push for sustainable space practices. No environmental impact has been noted from this debris.





This event coincides with ISRO's busy 2026 schedule, including PSLV-C61 for NVS-02 navigation satellite in April and Gaganyaan test flights. It serves as a reminder of the space agency's expanding footprint in the Indian Ocean region, where debris management is vital amid rising launch cadence.





Public reassurance from ISRO aligns with protocol: such incidents pose no risk, as PSLV stages carry no fuel or payloads post-separation. Fishermen are advised to report sightings to coastal police, facilitating quick handovers. Analysis will likely confirm the debris within days, closing the chapter on this routine recovery.





Agencies







