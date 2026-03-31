



The safe arrival of the Indian LPG tankers ‘Jag Vasant’ and ‘Pine Gas’ at domestic ports marks a significant breakthrough in India’s maritime diplomacy amidst the ongoing regional conflict.





Both vessels successfully navigated the Strait of Hormuz by adhering to specific transit corridors approved by Tehran, which required them to track the Iranian coastline closely.





This movement follows the strategic closure of the waterway on 2nd March 2026, which Iran implemented as a retaliatory measure against military strikes by US and Israeli forces.





The ‘Jag Vasant’, a 230-metre vessel carrying 47,000 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas, anchored at the Vadinar terminal of the Deendayal Port Authority on Friday evening. Upon arrival, the cargo was immediately transferred to another vessel to facilitate regional distribution. Port officials confirmed that the 14-member crew remains in good health despite the high-tension transit through the contested waters.





Simultaneously, the ‘Pine Gas’, currently under charter by the Indian Oil Corporation, entered Indian territorial waters late Friday night. The tanker is scheduled to reach its final destination at the Dhamra port in Odisha by 2nd April.





These successful passages bring the total number of Indian-flagged tankers to have crossed the strait since the outbreak of hostilities on 28th February 2026 to six, including four LPG and two crude oil carriers.





Despite these arrivals, a significant maritime bottleneck persists near the United Arab Emirates. Three additional LPG vessels—the ‘Jag Vikram’, ‘Green Asha’, and ‘Green Sanvi’—remain anchored near Mina Saqr. These ships are currently awaiting specific instructions and security clearance from the Indian Navy before attempting the crossing.





The geopolitical situation remains precarious, as Iran continues to maintain a partial blockade of the strategic waterway while allowing selective passage for vessels from nations it deems friendly. Currently, between 18 and 20 Indian-flagged vessels remain stranded within the Gulf, with more than 677 Indian crew members on board awaiting safe passage.





Agencies







