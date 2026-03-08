Satellite imagery reveals damage to U.S. THAAD radar systems in the UAE





The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran has reportedly conducted a series of strategic strikes against high-value United States military installations across the Gulf region.





According to recent satellite imagery and local reports, these attacks have specifically targeted sophisticated radar and early warning systems in Qatar, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.





By focusing on these assets, Tehran appears to be attempting to "blind" American forces by eliminating the long-range situational awareness required to detect and intercept incoming threats.





One of the most significant losses reported is the destruction of a $1.1 billion AN/FPS-132 Block 5 early warning radar located near Al-Khor in Qatar.





Operated by the US Space Force, this massive installation is the largest of its kind in West Asia, boasting a detection range of 5,000 kilometres.





Such systems are exceptionally rare, with the United States maintaining similar hardware at only three sites on its own soil, alongside installations in the United Kingdom and Greenland.





In Jordan, satellite evidence suggests that a $300 million AN/TPY-2 radar was struck at the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base. This particular unit is a critical component of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) system, which is designed to intercept ballistic missiles during their final stage of flight.





The battery had only recently been deployed to the base in mid-February before being neutralised in the opening days of March, representing a major blow to regional missile transitions.





The offensive has also extended to the United Arab Emirates, where an air combat centre and a satellite communications hub at the Al Dhafra air base were targeted. Further strikes were reported in Bahrain at the US Navy’s 5th Fleet headquarters, focusing on AN/GSC-52B satellite communication terminals.





These facilities are vital for coordinating naval operations and maintaining secure links between various branches of the American military stationed in the Middle East.





Visual evidence from the Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia further illustrates the scale of the campaign. Images taken on 1 March show smoke rising from a radar site where a shelter for a THAAD battery appeared charred following a drone or missile strike.





These coordinated efforts have reportedly resulted in the loss of nearly $2 billion worth of American military equipment within the first week of the conflict, significantly degrading the defensive shield that protects US interests and allies in the region.





