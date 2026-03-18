



Yeoman Marine Private Limited, a rising force in Maharashtra's maritime defence sector, marked a significant milestone today in Ratnagiri. The company laid the keels for the second and third Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels (NGOPV) destined for the Indian Coast Guard.





This ceremony underscores India's push towards indigenous shipbuilding amid growing maritime security challenges.





The event, held at Yeoman Marine's state-of-the-art facility in Ratnagiri, signals rapid progress on a prestigious contract awarded earlier. These NGOPVs form part of a larger order for eight vessels, with the first keel already laid previously. Today's dual keel-laying accelerates delivery timelines, vital for bolstering coastal surveillance.





Ratnagiri's coastal location positions Yeoman Marine ideally for such projects. The firm, known for its expertise in patrol vessels and auxiliary craft, leverages local resources and skilled labour. This initiative aligns with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, reducing reliance on foreign yards.





Each NGOPV displaces around 2,500 tons and stretches over 110 metres in length. They boast advanced propulsion systems for speeds exceeding 25 knots, enabling swift responses to threats. Twin diesel engines ensure fuel efficiency during extended patrols.





Armament includes a 30mm main gun, supported by remote weapon stations and electro-optical sensors. Hangar facilities accommodate multi-role helicopters, enhancing aerial reconnaissance. Unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) integration further amplifies surveillance reach.





These vessels feature cutting-edge navigation suites with X-band radars and electro-optical fire control systems. Compliance with Indian Register of Shipping standards guarantees seaworthiness in the Arabian Sea's demanding conditions. Low-observable design elements minimise detection risks.





The Indian Coast Guard, tasked with a 7,500-km coastline and exclusive economic zone protection, urgently requires such assets. NGOPVs will counter smuggling, illegal fishing, and piracy while supporting humanitarian missions. Recent incidents in the Indian Ocean highlight their timely arrival.





Yeoman Marine's selection followed a competitive tender emphasising indigenous content above 60 per cent. Partnerships with steel giants like Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited provide critical components. Local MSMEs in Ratnagiri contribute welding and outfitting expertise.





Employment generation remains a key benefit. The project employs over 500 workers directly, with spill over effects in ancillary industries. Skill development programmes train youth in advanced welding, pipe-fitting, and CNC machining—pivotal for India's blue economy.





Delivery schedules target the second NGOPV by late 2027, followed closely by the third. Sea trials off Maharashtra's coast will validate performance. Integration with Coast Guard's command networks ensures seamless operations.





This keel-laying reflects broader momentum in private sector shipbuilding. Firms like L&T and Mazagon Dock have scaled up, but Yeoman Marine's agility stands out. Government incentives under the Maritime India Vision 2030 fuel such ventures.





Challenges persist, including supply chain delays for high-strength steel and electronics. Yet, Yeoman's modular construction mitigates risks, allowing parallel work on multiple hulls. Digital twins and AI-driven quality checks enhance precision.





Strategically, these NGOPVs fortify India's maritime domain awareness amid tensions with neighbours. Enhanced endurance—up to 45 days—supports sustained presence in the Andaman Sea and beyond. They complement larger frigates in layered defence.





Industry observers hail the event as a confidence booster for private yards. With the Indian Coast Guard eyeing more OPVs, Yeoman Marine eyes expansion. Future contracts could include fast attack craft, cementing Ratnagiri's shipbuilding hub status.





Today's ceremony, attended by Coast Guard dignitaries and local officials, featured traditional rituals. A silver coin placement symbolised prosperity. Speeches emphasised self-reliance, echoing PM Modi's Aatmanirbhar mantra.





As India navigates complex geopolitics, these NGOPVs embody resilience. Yeoman Marine's execution will shape maritime security for decades. The keels are laid; the voyage to commissioning begins.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







