

Abyom SpaceTech & Defence, a Hyderabad-based start-up, has achieved a significant milestone in the pursuit of reusable launch vehicles by successfully testing its BSE-II liquid rocket engine.

This development marks a crucial step forward in India's burgeoning private space industry, where indigenous innovation is rapidly challenging established players.

The tests, conducted entirely in-house at the BITS Pilani Hyderabad Campus, validated key performance metrics for the 2.5 kN BSE-II engine. This compact yet potent bi-propellant engine represents an evolution from its predecessor, the BSE-I, which pioneered a novel fuel injection method within India.





Collectively, the BSE-I and BSE-II engines have endured over 250 hot fire tests. These rigorous trials have meticulously evaluated aspects such as thrust stability, ignition reliability, thermal resilience, and overall system integration—essentials for reusable rocket architecture.





In the most recent test, updated on 05 April 2026 at 10:50 am, the BSE-II engine operated flawlessly for six seconds under precisely controlled conditions. It sustained extreme temperatures exceeding 2,200°C, demonstrating exceptional material endurance and combustion efficiency.





The exhaust plume during the test aligned perfectly with design expectations, confirming the engine's aerodynamic and propulsion characteristics. This visual and data-driven validation underscores the robustness of Abyom's proprietary design principles.





A standout accomplishment is the company's complete self-reliance in engineering the entire ecosystem. This encompasses the engine itself, the bespoke test stand, and the integrated control systems, minimising external dependencies and accelerating iterative development.





These tests have specifically proven critical attributes for reusable rockets: controlled thrust modulation for precise manoeuvring, reliable ignition across multiple cycles, and seamless system integration to enable rapid turnaround times between flights.





Looking ahead, Abyom SpaceTech plans to advance its propulsion line-up with a more powerful cryogenic engine.





Cryogenics, leveraging supercooled propellants like liquid hydrogen and oxygen, promise higher specific impulses essential for orbital missions.





The start-up also intends to develop a vertically take-off and landing (VTOL) rocket demonstrator. Such vehicles, akin to SpaceX's Falcon 9 boosters, could drastically cut launch costs by recovering and refurbishing hardware after each flight.





To support these ambitions, Abyom aims to expand its testing infrastructure at the BITS Pilani Hyderabad Campus. Enhanced facilities will facilitate larger-scale hot fires, structural validations, and full-stage integrations.





The company is committed to bolstering its broader technology portfolio, potentially encompassing avionics, guidance systems, and payload deployment mechanisms to offer end-to-end launch solutions.





Abyom SpaceTech & Defence has garnered prestigious accolades, including spots in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2025 and India 2026. These recognitions highlight its disruptive potential in a field dominated by government entities like ISRO.





Additionally, the firm has collaborated with IIT-Bombay on advanced research initiatives. This partnership has complemented its in-house efforts, contributing to over 150 dedicated engine tests prior to the BSE-II milestone.





With India's space economy projected to reach $44 billion by 2033, start-ups like Abyom are pivotal in fostering competition, innovation, and self-reliance under initiatives like IN-SPACe. The BSE-II success not only de-risks reusable technology but also positions Hyderabad as a nascent hub for private rocketry.





This one-minute read breakthrough, reported from Hyderabad, signals accelerating momentum. As Abyom scales, it could enable affordable access to space for satellites, scientific payloads, and beyond, aligning with national goals for a vibrant commercial space sector.





IAN (With Agency Inputs)







