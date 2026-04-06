



The Iranian‑developed 358 missile, also known as Saqr‑1 or SA‑67, has been at the centre of speculation after reports alleged it was used to down a United States Air Force F‑35 stealth fighter. The SA-67 is a High-Explosive-Fragmentation (HE-Frag) rocket-booster launched, Surface-To-Air-Missile (SAM) also known as the coded name 358 and Saqr-1 (Hawk) guided-missile.





The missile’s unique loitering capability, combining a rocket booster for launch and a turbojet engine for sustained patrol in a figure‑eight pattern, makes it particularly suited to ambushing advanced aircraft.





With its Imaging Infrared seeker, optical laser proximity fuse, and low electromagnetic signature, the system is designed to evade detection and strike with precision.





While the claim of its use against an F‑35 remains unverified, the allegation underscores the growing concern that relatively low‑cost, hybrid air defence weapons could pose a serious challenge even to fifth‑generation stealth platforms.





Developed by the IRGC Aerospace Force, it is a loitering surface‑to‑air missile designed to counter drones, helicopters, and low‑speed aircraft.





Unlike conventional SAMs, it does not immediately strike its target but instead patrols a designated airspace, scanning with an Imaging Infrared seeker until an opportunity arises. This hybrid approach makes it particularly suited to modern asymmetric warfare, where unmanned aerial platforms are increasingly prevalent.





Structurally, the missile is approximately nine feet long and slender, with three sets of fins that provide stability during flight. Its propulsion system combines a solid‑fuel booster for launch with a small turbojet engine that sustains cruise flight.





Once airborne, the missile can loiter in a figure‑eight pattern, maintaining surveillance over a wide area. This endurance capability allows it to remain on station until a target enters its engagement envelope.





Guidance is provided by an Imaging Infrared seeker, which enables the missile to track and lock onto aerial threats with precision. The warhead, weighing around twenty‑two pounds, is detonated by an optical laser proximity fuse, ensuring effective destruction of the target without requiring a direct hit.





This makes the system particularly lethal against drones and other relatively fragile aerial platforms.





The missile’s reported range exceeds one hundred kilometres, with some accounts suggesting it can reach up to one hundred and fifty kilometres. It is capable of operating at altitudes of up to twenty‑eight thousand feet, giving it the ability to threaten medium‑altitude, long‑endurance drones that previously required advanced defence systems to neutralise.





Its low electromagnetic signature further complicates detection, making it difficult for traditional radar systems to identify and track.





Operationally, the 358 has been deployed by Iranian proxies such as the Houthis in Yemen and Hezbollah, underscoring its role as a tool of regional power projection. Its presence in conflict zones has posed new challenges for aerial platforms, particularly those engaged in surveillance and strike missions.





Several shipments of the missile have been intercepted en route to Yemen, highlighting international concerns about its proliferation and the destabilising effect it could have on regional air operations.





The introduction of the 358 missile reflects Iran’s strategic intent to develop cost‑effective systems that can offset technologically superior adversaries. By targeting drones and other aerial assets with a relatively low‑cost solution, it alters the balance of risk in contested airspaces and forces opponents to adapt their tactics and countermeasures.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







