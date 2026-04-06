



Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) and Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) Anushakti have entered into a Technology Transfer (ToT) agreement with Gujarat‑based Bhukhanvala Industries for the production of Carbon Nanotube (CNT) fibres.





This collaboration marks a significant step towards reducing India’s dependence on imports in this advanced material segment. The agreement is expected to pave the way for indigenous manufacturing capabilities in CNT fibres, which are increasingly recognised for their strength, conductivity, and wide range of industrial applications.





The partnership will enable Bhukhanvala Industries to leverage the research and technological expertise of BARC and AIC Anushakti, translating laboratory innovations into commercial production. CNT fibres are considered a breakthrough material due to their exceptional mechanical and electrical properties, making them suitable for aerospace, defence, energy, and electronics industries.





By facilitating domestic production, the agreement aims to strengthen India’s self‑reliance in critical technologies and reduce the costs associated with importing such specialised materials.





This development also aligns with India’s broader push for technological indigenisation and advanced material research. The ToT agreement is expected to encourage innovation in downstream applications, foster industrial growth, and contribute to the country’s strategic capabilities.





It represents a milestone in the collaboration between government research institutions and private industry, ensuring that cutting‑edge scientific advancements are effectively harnessed for national benefit.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







