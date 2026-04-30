



Air India Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) is pressing ahead with a significant expansion of its Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) capabilities at Nagpur, with the ambition of transforming the site into a premier global aviation maintenance hub by 2026.





The initiative is designed to attract international airlines, broaden technical expertise, and extend service offerings across both Boeing and Airbus fleets, positioning Nagpur as a key player in the global aviation ecosystem.





A central element of this expansion is the pursuit of European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) certification for base maintenance of Airbus aircraft. Securing this approval would allow the facility to service European-registered aircraft, thereby opening the door to a wider range of international contracts and strengthening India’s standing in the global MRO market.





The Nagpur site already houses two wide-body hangars and has successfully completed more than 240 maintenance checks on Boeing 777, Boeing 737, and Airbus A320 family aircraft. In addition, AIESL is exploring Passenger-to-Freighter (P2F) conversion capabilities for Boeing 777 aircraft, a move aimed at capitalising on the growing demand for cargo services worldwide.





Operational successes have underscored the facility’s technical competence, most notably the restoration of an Air India Boeing 777-300ER (VT-ALL) that had been grounded for six years.





This achievement demonstrated the high-level engineering capabilities available at Nagpur and reinforced confidence in the site’s ability to handle complex projects.





The facility is already equipped with an engine run-up bay, aircraft wash provision, and a large engine test cell. Plans are in place to establish a jet engine shop, though construction has faced delays in the past. Once completed, this addition will further enhance the site’s ability to deliver comprehensive maintenance solutions.





Strategically, the expansion aligns with India’s broader objective of building a self-reliant MRO ecosystem. By reducing dependence on foreign service providers and creating high-skilled jobs in the region, AIESL’s Nagpur project contributes directly to national goals of self-sufficiency and industrial growth in aviation maintenance.





Agencies







