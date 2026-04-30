



GalaxEye’s Mission Drishti is set to mark a historic milestone on 3 May 2026, when the satellite will be launched into orbit after years of painstaking development, testing, and iteration.





This mission represents the culmination of sustained engineering effort and innovation, bringing to life the world’s first OptoSAR imaging satellite.





The achievement underscores India’s growing role in space technology and its ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions that combine optical and synthetic aperture radar capabilities into a single platform.





The OptoSAR satellite is designed to provide unprecedented imaging capabilities by fusing optical and radar data. This dual-mode approach allows for high-resolution imaging even in adverse weather conditions or during night-time operations, where traditional optical satellites are limited.





By integrating these technologies, Mission Drishti promises to deliver sharper, more reliable, and more versatile Earth observation data, opening new possibilities for applications in defence, disaster management, agriculture, and climate monitoring.





The journey to this launch has been marked by rigorous testing and iteration. Engineers and scientists at GalaxEye have spent years refining the satellite’s systems to ensure resilience and accuracy.





Each stage of development has been aimed at overcoming the inherent challenges of combining optical and radar payloads, ensuring that the satellite can operate seamlessly in orbit.





The successful completion of these trials has paved the way for the upcoming launch, which is expected to demonstrate the full potential of OptoSAR technology.





Mission Drishti also reflects the broader trajectory of India’s private space sector, which has been steadily gaining momentum. By pioneering a world-first technology, GalaxEye positions itself not only as a domestic leader but also as a global competitor in advanced satellite imaging.





The mission highlights the increasing role of private enterprises in complementing national space programmes, driving innovation, and expanding the scope of applications for space-based assets.





The satellite’s deployment will provide India and its partners with a powerful tool for monitoring Earth’s surface with unmatched precision. From tracking environmental changes to supporting national security, the OptoSAR system is expected to deliver data that can inform critical decisions across multiple domains.





The launch on 3 May 2026 will therefore be more than a technological milestone; it will be a strategic leap forward in the utilisation of space for practical and transformative purposes.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







