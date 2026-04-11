



A Lockheed Martin F-16 Fighting Falcon Block-70 combat aircraft belonging to the Royal Bahraini Air Force (RBAF) has achieved a significant milestone by scoring the variant's first air-to-air kill.





This event occurred amid the ongoing Iran Conflict in 2026, where the aircraft successfully intercepted and destroyed two Iranian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).





Lockheed Martin announced the feat on 9 April 2026, emphasising the combat-proven status of the F-16 Block-70.





The manufacturer stated: “Proven in combat. An F-16 Block-70 fighter jet operated by the Royal Bahraini Air Force achieved [the type's] first air-to-air kills, intercepting and destroying two hostile unmanned aerial vehicles.”





The engagement involved a recently delivered RBAF F-16 Block-70, highlighting the rapid operational integration of these advanced jets.





Lockheed Martin did not specify the weapons employed in the downing of the Iranian UAVs.





However, the company referenced an Aviation Week report citing an unnamed source familiar with the incident, which provided further details on the context.





Bahrain's F-16 Block-70 procurement includes air-to-air munitions certified for use with the platform.





These comprise Raytheon AIM-120C-7 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs) for beyond-visual-range engagements.





Additionally, Raytheon AIM-9X Sidewinder short-range air-to-air missiles are approved, offering high off-boresight targeting capabilities.





The aircraft is also fitted with an integral 20 mm M61A1 Vulcan Gatling gun for close-range intercepts, providing a versatile kinetic option against low-threat targets like UAVs.





The RBAF took delivery of the first of its 16 newbuild F-16C/D Block-70 jets in March 2024, marking the start of fleet modernisation.





In parallel, Bahrain is upgrading its existing fleet of 20 Block 40 F-16C/D aircraft to the Block-70 standard. This upgrade program will yield a total RBAF F-16 fleet of 36 Block-70-configured aircraft, enhancing Bahrain's air defence posture in the Gulf region.





The Block-70 variant incorporates advanced avionics, including the APG-83 SABR AESA radar, advanced cockpit displays, and automatic ground collision avoidance, making it highly effective against diverse threats like swarming UAVs.





This incident underscores the F-16 Block-70's adaptability in modern conflicts, where Iranian UAVs—often Shahed-136 or similar loitering munitions—pose persistent risks to Gulf states amid heightened tensions.





The event also highlights Bahrain's strategic alignment with US defence partners, bolstering its role in multinational efforts to counter Iranian proxy activities.





Beyond the headlines, this kill validates the Block-70's integration of next-generation sensors and weapons, offering validated insights into military capabilities and regional market dynamics for defence equipment.





Agencies







