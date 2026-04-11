



Trilateral ceasefire talks between the United States, Iran and Pakistan have formally commenced in Islamabad, marking the highest‑level engagement between Washington and Tehran since the 1979 Islamic revolution.





According to Al Jazeera, the discussions are being held under intense security and are aimed at stabilising a fragile ceasefire announced on 8 April, while also shaping the future of regional security.





Ahead of the formal talks, the Iranian negotiating team convened a strategic meeting in the Pakistani capital to fine‑tune its agenda. The delegation arrived in Islamabad prepared for high‑stakes discussions with the United States, underscoring the seriousness of the engagement.





Prior to the trilateral meeting, U.S. Vice President JD Vance held a high‑level dialogue with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a move confirmed by the White House.





On the Iranian side, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also met with Sharif, signalling Pakistan’s central role as host and mediator in the process.





The Serena Hotel has become the focal point of diplomatic activity, with both American and Iranian delegations arriving at the venue. Visuals from outside the luxury hotel showed tight security arrangements and a flurry of movement as international representatives gathered for the talks.





The American delegation is led by JD Vance and includes Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has described the negotiations as “make or break,” highlighting the stakes involved in achieving a breakthrough.





Iran’s Vice‑President Mohammad Reza Aref has suggested that the outcome of the talks hinges entirely on the American approach. Writing on X, he stated that if Iranian representatives face those aligned with “America First,” an agreement beneficial to both sides and the wider world is possible.





However, he warned that if the delegation encounters representatives of “Israel First,” no deal will be reached, and Iran will continue its defence efforts even more vigorously, with global costs rising as a result.





ANI







