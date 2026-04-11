



The United States government is maintaining a cautious and highly regulated stance regarding any potential discussions concerning the F-35 Lightning-II stealth fighter jet for India, reported Karan Bhatta of Aviationa2z.





Lockheed Martin, the aircraft's manufacturer, recently clarified that there is currently no direct commercial engagement or private negotiation taking place with New Delhi regarding this platform.





The manufacturer reiterated that all discussions involving the F-35 must strictly adhere to government-to-government channels. These interactions are dictated by the United States Foreign Military Sales framework, which ensures that high-level defense exports are handled with the utmost security and oversight.





Lockheed Martin confirmed that any dialogue involving the company and India can only occur between the sovereign governments of the two nations. Under this system, the Indian government remains the sole authority responsible for initiating any formal procurement requests or discussions with Washington.





It was emphasised by the manufacturer that they do not conduct private or independent negotiations for the fifth-generation fighter program. This distinction is vital as the F-35 Lightning-II cannot be marketed or sold through the same commercial channels as more conventional defence aircraft.





All export-related discussions are under the total control of the United States government. This includes the ultimate authority over approvals, final pricing, and the terms of any potential negotiations. Consequently, the corporate entity cannot act without direct state authorization.





When asked whether the Indian Ministry of Defence had requested a formal product briefing, Lockheed Martin declined to comment. The company redirected all such enquiries back to the respective governments, further reinforcing the fact that there is no active corporate-level dialogue at this time.





This firm position confirms that no private negotiations are currently being held between Lockheed Martin and Indian defense officials. The FMS framework serves to keep sensitive platforms like the F-35 under tight control, requiring sovereign-level approval for every stage of a possible procurement process.





For its part, India continues to focus its defense strategy on indigenous development and the modernization of its existing fleet. The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft program, a domestic initiative, remains the cornerstone of New Delhi’s long-term airpower and technological strategy.





Simultaneously, India is working on upgrading its current 4.5-generation aircraft fleet to ensure operational readiness remains high. Indian officials have previously confirmed in parliamentary statements that no formal discussions regarding the F-35 have taken place with the United States.





This strategic direction reflects India’s broader emphasis on self-reliance in defense manufacturing, known as Atmanirbhar Bharat. The nation is prioritizing the gradual enhancement of its own capabilities over the immediate external procurement of foreign advanced stealth platforms.





Lockheed Martin’s recent statements highlight the incredibly strict regulatory environment that governs the F-35 program globally. Unlike many other military aircraft, the F-35 is not actively marketed to foreign buyers by the manufacturer in a traditional sense.





Instead, the United States government manages every aspect of engagement to ensure that strategic systems remain under strict political and security oversight. Lockheed Martin’s role is primarily limited to production and execution once an agreement is reached at the highest levels of government.





The company’s refusal to confirm or deny any informal outreach highlights the controlled nature of the program. By deferring to the state, they underscore the absence of open-market negotiations that are typical of less sensitive military hardware.





Despite the current lack of active discussions, the stance taken by Lockheed Martin does leave the door open for future possibilities. The company has not entirely ruled out engagement should India decide to explore the platform through official government-to-government channels later.





Interest in the aircraft remains high, as evidenced by the F-35 Lightning-II being featured in a static display at Aero India 2025. This presence reflects the ongoing international interest in the Indian defence market and the potential for high-end technological cooperation.





Any future evaluation of the F-35 by India would depend on long-term strategic alignment and complex geopolitical considerations. Any move toward the platform would be driven by shifting procurement priorities rather than immediate operational requirements.





Agency







