



The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has announced the creation of a naval wing, marking what it describes as a strategic shift in its operations. In a statement released on Monday, the group declared the establishment of the "Hammal Maritime Defence Force (HMDF)" as its official naval division.





According to the BLA, this move represents the beginning of a "national navy" tasked with safeguarding Baloch maritime territory.





The group claimed that its newly formed unit carried out its first maritime strike in the Jiwani region of Gwadar. The operation reportedly took place at around 10:00 AM at a site referred to as "Mil Tiyab," where BLA fighters allegedly targeted a patrolling vessel of the Pakistani Navy.





The BLA stated that three personnel onboard were killed, identifying them as Naik Afzal, Sepoy Jameel, and Sepoy Umar. It further asserted that its fighters successfully returned to secure hideouts following the attack.





In its statement, the BLA emphasised that this development marks a significant evolution in its military approach. Having conducted operations on land, the group now intends to extend its campaign into maritime boundaries.





It described the establishment of HMDF as the beginning of a new phase in its struggle, declaring that Baloch maritime zones would become "an unavoidable graveyard for the enemy."





The BLA explained that the naval force would be prepared to halt what it termed the maritime exploitation of Baloch resources, disrupt Pakistani naval activities, and protect the occupied coastline. The group framed this as part of its broader independence movement, signalling its intent to expand the scope of its operations.





The organisation’s media wing, Hakkal, released a video lasting two minutes and thirty-two seconds, which it claimed showed the attack. The footage depicted four masked fighters moving towards the sea before boarding a speedboat. In the video, the fighters could be heard declaring their readiness to continue targeting Pakistani forces, stating: "





As long as even one son of the Baloch exists on this land, we will not allow you to stay on this sea or this land." They added: "We are ready today, we were ready yesterday, and we will continue to be ready in the future, you will be targeted everywhere."





This announcement underscores the BLA’s attempt to broaden its operational theatre, presenting the formation of HMDF as a symbolic and strategic milestone in its campaign against the Pakistani state.





ANI







