

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has intensified India’s strategic engagement with Germany during his visit to Berlin, marking a significant step in what both sides are calling a “new strategic phase” of Indo-German relations.

His consultations with senior German officials and policy experts underscored India’s growing role as a stabilising force in a turbulent global order.

Following a two-day stop in Paris, Misri’s presence at the Korber-Stiftung (Korber Foundation) highlighted the importance of think-tank diplomacy in shaping long-term partnerships. The Embassy of India in Berlin noted that discussions covered trade, security and defence, digital governance, and the evolving role of India, Germany, and the European Union in the changing world order. Energy, food, and economic security—issues deeply affected by current geopolitical tensions—were also central to the dialogue.





The timing of the visit is critical, coming after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s January 2026 trip to India and amid an energy crisis triggered by the ongoing Strait of Hormuz blockade. Far from being ceremonial, the Berlin talks delved into practical pillars of the strategic partnership, including defence, technology, and economic resilience.





Building on the 2026 Defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap, both sides explored co-development and co-production of military hardware, signalling a shift toward long-term industry collaboration. The Indo-German Digital Dialogue work plan for 2026–27 was also reviewed, with emphasis on AI ethics, semiconductor supply chain security, and data sovereignty—issues central to future technological sovereignty.





With global markets unsettled by tensions in West Asia, Misri and his German counterparts discussed joint measures to safeguard energy, food, and economic security. The India-EU Free Trade Agreement was highlighted as a pivotal instrument in strengthening resilience against external shocks.





At the Korber Foundation, Misri articulated India’s vision for a multipolar world, stressing the central role Germany and the European Union must play in shaping this order. His remarks reinforced India’s positioning as a partner committed to stability and balance in international affairs.





The backdrop to these talks is marked by significant geopolitical shifts. US President Donald Trump’s blockade on Iranian oil supplies has accelerated Indo-German cooperation in renewable energy and green hydrogen under the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership (GSDP).





The fallout from failed peace talks in Pakistan, which have heightened hostilities between the US and Iran, further underscores the urgency of diversifying energy sources and strengthening strategic partnerships.





On Wednesday, Misri will co-chair the formal India-Germany Foreign Office Consultations with State Secretary Geza Andreas von Geyr. These discussions aim to finalise the 2026 roadmap for technology collaboration and people-to-people exchanges, cementing the foundations of a deeper Indo-German partnership in an era of global uncertainty.





ANI







