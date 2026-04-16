



BEML Ltd, the Bangalore-based defence public sector undertaking, has announced a significant export order worth USD 36.38 million from clients in the Gulf region. This development marks a major milestone in the company’s international expansion strategy.





The order involves the supply of heavy earthmoving equipment, which has traditionally been used in large-scale mining operations. However, BEML has re-engineered these machines to suit infrastructure development projects, reflecting the company’s adaptability to evolving global demands.





According to the company’s statement, the heavy equipment platforms are designed for high-intensity reconstruction and strategic infrastructure development.





They incorporate critical performance and survivability enhancements to meet stringent international standards, ensuring reliability in demanding environments.





The project is expected to include a comprehensive maintenance and lifecycle support contract. Under this arrangement, BEML, in collaboration with its local representative, will provide end-to-end support. This will cover spares, maintenance, servicing, and lifecycle management, ensuring high operational availability and readiness for the client.





Shantanu Roy, Chairman and Managing Director of BEML, emphasised that orders from the Gulf region reaffirm the company’s strategic vision to become a key player in global infrastructure development. He highlighted BEML’s commitment to delivering technology-driven, reliable, and rugged solutions tailored to the evolving requirements of international customers.





This export order not only strengthens BEML’s presence in the Middle East but also underscores India’s growing role in supplying advanced infrastructure solutions to global markets.





PTI







