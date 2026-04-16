



Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has reaffirmed Tehran’s commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East following a high-level meeting with Pakistan’s Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.





The meeting took place in Tehran, where Munir arrived at the head of a senior delegation carrying a message from Washington, underscoring his growing role as a key intermediary between the United States and Iran amid ongoing diplomatic efforts.





Araghchi expressed his satisfaction at welcoming Munir to Iran, highlighting the importance of the discussions and the constructive role Pakistan has played in hosting talks.





He described this as a reflection of the “depth and strength” of bilateral ties between Tehran and Islamabad, signalling a shared determination to foster regional cooperation.





Munir’s emergence as a central figure in bridging communication between Washington and Tehran marks a significant development in the current diplomatic landscape. His presence in Tehran, coupled with the delivery of a message from the United States, points to Pakistan’s increasingly influential role in facilitating dialogue during a period of heightened tensions.





In his remarks, Araghchi emphasised that Iran’s commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region remains firm. He noted that this commitment is not unilateral but is shared between Iran and Pakistan, reinforcing the idea that both nations are aligned in their pursuit of regional harmony.





The meeting between Araghchi and Munir illustrates the delicate balance of diplomacy currently unfolding in the Middle East, with Pakistan positioning itself as a trusted mediator. The reaffirmation of peace efforts by Iran signals a willingness to engage constructively, even as external pressures continue to shape the regional environment.





Agencies







