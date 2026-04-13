



An extensive investigation into a sophisticated espionage-terror module by security agencies has enabled the Delhi Police to pinpoint Manu Agwan and Maninder Billa as the primary handlers for Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), based on a report by TOI.





Agwan, who frequently moves between Greece, Portugal, and Germany, took over the operational leadership of specific BKI cells following the arrest of Happy Passia in the United States last year.





He works in close coordination with a faction established by Harwinder Singh, known as Rinda Sandhu, based in Pakistan. Meanwhile, Billa was last tracked to Malaysia, where he manages activities alongside factions of the Khalistan Zindabad Force.





Agwan originally escaped to Thailand in 2022 before relocating to a BKI stronghold in Portugal. Since his departure, he has been responsible for orchestrating various attacks across Punjab. Intelligence sources indicate that he is now pivoting his focus toward conducting operations within Delhi.





This shift coincides with a significant evolution in the recruitment tactics employed by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), which has moved away from targeting uneducated or marginalised individuals in favour of recruiting "bright, young minds."





The newly uncovered network demonstrates a "corporate" layer of leadership, featuring highly educated professionals such as MBA graduates and tech-savvy recruits. These individuals work in tandem with traditional recruits like labourers, drivers, and farmers to facilitate arms trafficking, narcotics smuggling, and surveillance operations.





This diverse demographic marks a departure from previous insurgent modules, introducing a level of professional polish to their clandestine activities.





At the helm of this local module was Atul Rathee, a resident of Rohini in northwest Delhi. An MBA graduate from New Zealand, Rathee allegedly maintained a double life while leading the group’s activities.





He was closely supported by Rohit, another MBA holder, who joined him on various missions to Punjab to retrieve foreign-made weaponry. This high-level academic background provided the cell with a sophisticated operational structure rarely seen in such groups.





The digital and technical backbone of the network was managed by Manpreet Singh, a BCA graduate. His role involved serving as a direct liaison with handlers based overseas, overseeing the distribution of ammunition, and acquiring mobile SIM cards through the use of fraudulent identification documents. This technical expertise allowed the group to navigate digital spaces with a higher degree of perceived security.





The support network was further bolstered by individuals from varied professional backgrounds. Ajay, a university graduate, and Salwinder Singh, a DJ operator, provided essential operational support. In a specific effort to enhance their intelligence-gathering capabilities, wallpaper workers Anmol and Sahil were tasked with installing CCTV cameras at various strategic locations to allow for remote monitoring by the group's leadership.





A secondary unit within the module was dedicated specifically to narco-terrorism and military espionage. Gurjeet Singh, a farmer, and Boota Singh, a smuggler, reportedly exploited cross-border family connections to perform reconnaissance on Indian Army cantonments.





They were assisted by Rimpledeep Singh, a driver, and Harpreet Singh, also known as Happy, who managed the laundering of drug money and planned surveillance missions against security forces.





Funding for these activities was derived from the proceeds of illegal arms sales and managed through UPI accounts to create a veneer of financial legitimacy.





While the operatives relied on encrypted communication platforms to hide their tracks, digital forensics proved vital for the authorities. By meticulously analysing digital footprints, investigators were able to dismantle the multi-layered network and expose the ISI's strategy of exploiting Indian youth for terror-related operations.





TOI







