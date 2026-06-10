



The Indian Army is preparing its largest artillery procurement in decades, with a ₹23,000‑crore plan to acquire over 300 additional K9 Vajra‑T self‑propelled howitzers, CNN-News18 reported.





If approved, this will push Larsen & Toubro’s production mandate beyond 500 units, significantly boosting India’s long‑range firepower across both desert and high‑altitude theatres.





The Indian Army is set to place a proposal before the Defence Procurement Board for the acquisition of more than 300 K9 Vajra‑T tracked self‑propelled artillery guns. Valued at approximately ₹23,000 crore, this programme represents the single largest artillery procurement undertaken by the service in decades.





The order, if cleared, will be executed by Larsen & Toubro at its Hazira facility in Gujarat, which has become a cornerstone of India’s indigenous defence production under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The plant has already delivered earlier batches of Vajra guns and is expected to scale up production to meet the expanded requirement.





The K9 Vajra‑T is a 155mm/52‑calibre tracked howitzer capable of engaging targets beyond 40 kilometres. India’s first contract for 100 guns was signed in 2017 at a cost of around ₹4,500 crore, with deliveries completed ahead of schedule in 2021.





These guns were initially deployed in desert sectors along the western border. A follow‑on order for another 100 units was signed in December 2023 for approximately ₹7,600 crore, with deliveries progressing steadily.





The indigenous content in the Vajra programme has risen from about 50 per cent in the first batch to an expected 60 per cent in subsequent lots, reflecting a growing emphasis on localisation.





The rationale behind this massive expansion lies in the army’s need to strengthen long‑range firepower on two simultaneous fronts. Tracked self‑propelled guns provide superior mobility, protection for crews, and the ability to shoot and move rapidly compared to towed artillery.





These attributes are critical in the Thar Desert against Pakistan and in the high‑altitude terrain along the Line of Actual Control with China. Trials of a cold‑weather‑adapted Vajra variant in Ladakh demonstrated satisfactory performance, confirming the system’s suitability for deployment in extreme conditions.





Following the clashes with Chinese forces in Eastern Ladakh in 2020, several Vajra units were redeployed from desert sectors to the northern theatre, underscoring their operational flexibility.





The expanded procurement will address deployment gaps across both western and northern theatres. It also aligns with the Indian Army’s broader artillery modernisation drive, under which 155mm calibre guns are being standardised across regiments by 2042.





The Arm of Artillery, one of the oldest branches of the army dating back to 1827, is undergoing a transformation with new guns, rockets, missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles being inducted. The Vajra programme sits at the heart of this modernisation, offering a blend of imported design and indigenous manufacturing that strengthens India’s defence industrial base.





This acquisition will take the cumulative Vajra production order past 500 guns, cementing its role as the backbone of India’s self‑propelled artillery capability. It represents not only a quantitative expansion but also a qualitative leap in terms of technology transfer, localisation, and operational adaptability.





The deal, once approved, will mark a decisive step in India’s effort to build a robust, indigenous artillery force capable of meeting the challenges of modern warfare.





Agencies







