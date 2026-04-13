



India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, held a significant meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the evening of 11th April 2026.





The high-level talks took place in Abu Dhabi, marking a critical juncture in the diplomatic engagement between the two nations.





The primary focus of their conversation remained the rapidly evolving regional situation. Both ministers delved into the various implications of these shifts, reflecting the shared interests and security concerns that link the Indian subcontinent with the Gulf region.





This diplomatic engagement occurred during the final leg of Jaishankar’s four-day, two-nation tour. The minister’s itinerary, which spanned from 9th to 12th April, began with an official visit to Mauritius before concluding with his stay in the United Arab Emirates.





During the dialogue, Jaishankar took the opportunity to formally convey India’s deep appreciation for the UAE leadership. He specifically highlighted their consistent efforts in ensuring the welfare and well-being of the Indian community residing within the Emirates, which remains a cornerstone of the bilateral relationship.





The External Affairs Minister also expressed a strong sense of confidence regarding the future of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He articulated his belief that this multifaceted cooperation would continue to advance and deepen in the coming years.





EAM Jaishankar had arrived in the UAE on Saturday, 11th April, fresh from his engagements in Mauritius. His time in the island nation was marked by his participation in the 9th Indian Ocean Conference, underscoring India's active role in maritime diplomacy before he turned his attention to the strategic discussions in Abu Dhabi.





PTI







