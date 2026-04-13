

The Chinese government has established a new county, named Cenling, within its volatile Xinjiang province. This administrative move is situated near Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and the border with Afghanistan.

The decision appears to be a calculated effort to bolster security along the narrow Wakhan Corridor, with the primary objective of preventing the infiltration of Uyghur separatist militants into the region.

Cenling is positioned near the Karakoram mountain range, a location that underscores its immense strategic significance due to its proximity to sensitive international boundaries. This development marks the third new county created by Beijing in the predominantly Muslim Uyghur region of Xinjiang within a period of just over a year.





The establishment of such counties has previously drawn international friction. Last year, India formally lodged a protest against China regarding the creation of Hean and Hekang counties.





New Delhi maintains that portions of those jurisdictions fall within its union territory of Ladakh. Specifically, Hean encompasses a large part of the disputed Aksai Chin plateau, which China occupied during the 1962 war and remains a major flashpoint in the India-China border conflict.





While the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region government announced Cenling’s creation on 26 March, the specific details regarding its exact boundaries and administrative divisions were not immediately clarified. It has been confirmed, however, that the county will be administered by the Kashgar prefecture.





Kashgar itself is a historic city on the ancient Silk Road and serves as a vital gateway between China and South and Central Asia. Furthermore, it acts as the starting point for the 60 billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). This massive infrastructure project passes through PoK and has consistently been opposed by the Indian government on sovereignty grounds.





Regional experts suggest that the birth of Cenling is a clear indicator of Beijing’s intensifying focus on border governance and national security. Lin Minwang, a professor at Fudan University, noted that the move signals China’s deeper recognition of the strategic weight of its borderlands and its desire to exert firmer control over these remote areas.





The new county is geographically linked to Afghanistan’s Wakhan Corridor, a 74-km strip of land that separates Tajikistan from PoK. Beijing has long harboured concerns that Uyghur militants from the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM) could utilise this corridor as an entry point into Xinjiang from Afghan territory.





According to Yun Sun, a senior fellow at the Stimson Centre, the creation of Cenling represents a push for a more robust grassroots government structure.





By establishing effective local governance and control, Beijing aims to strengthen stabilisation efforts in a frontier region that has historically been prone to ethnic unrest and the potential infiltration of foreign militants from Central Asia.





PTI







