

United States President Donald Trump has announced a dramatic escalation in regional tensions by ordering the US Navy to begin a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

In a series of statements, the President confirmed that the American military will now prevent any and all vessels from entering or leaving the waterway, which serves as a vital chokepoint for global energy supplies.

The move is framed as a direct response to Iran’s alleged failure to maintain open and safe transit through the corridor.

In addition to the blockade, the United States will commence operations to clear sea mines that the President claims were laid by Iranian forces. Trump asserted that the presence of these mines, or the uncertainty surrounding them, has effectively deterred international shipowners from utilizing the route.

He described the current situation and Iran’s influence over the passage as a form of global extortion, vowing that the United States and other world leaders would not be coerced by such tactics.





The directive extends to the interdiction of vessels in international waters that are found to have paid transit tolls to Iran. Trump characterised these payments as part of a coercive system that the US Navy, which he described as the finest in the world, is now tasked with dismantling.





This specific focus on maritime commerce aims to strip Tehran of revenue and control over the strategic link between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.





A stern warning was issued regarding any potential military confrontation during these operations. The President stated explicitly that any Iranian personnel who fire upon American forces or peaceful merchant vessels will be destroyed, using the phrase "blown to hell" to underscore the severity of the planned retaliation. He suggested that Iran’s military capabilities have already been significantly degraded and warned that the US remains fully prepared to escalate further if necessary.





The President’s rhetoric suggests a finality to the engagement, noting that the military is "locked and loaded" to finish what remains of Iran's operational capacity at an appropriate moment.





Amidst this maritime surge, Trump referenced diplomatic briefings from Vice President JD Vance regarding high-level discussions in Islamabad with Pakistani leaders, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, indicating a broader geopolitical context to the manoeuvre.





While the blockade is a unilateral American initiative at its inception, the President hinted that other nations might soon join the effort to secure the waterway.





Given that the Strait of Hormuz handles a massive portion of the world’s crude oil and liquefied gas shipments, the international community is watching closely as the US seeks to enforce its new maritime order and eliminate what it perceives as a threat to global trade.





Agencies







